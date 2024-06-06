LIVE UPDATES: Judge Orders Steve Bannon to Prison on July 1 – Blocks Trump’s Greatest Media Voice from Broadcasting War Room Show the LAST 4 MONTHS BEFORE ELECTION!

Steve Bannon opened The War Room on Thursday morning to his tens of thousands of listeners.

Today is the Anniversary of D-Day and Bannon chose to dedicate the morning show to the great Americans and US Allies who fought for our freedom.

Sadly, today Bannon is reporting to court where the Democrat Party and their media and supporters hope to see this great American patriot sent to prison.

Steve signed off on the War Room during the broadcast this morning.

Steve Bannon has signed off of the War Room to make the trip down Capitol Hill to the federal courthouse “I have a previously scheduled event. I’ll be back” pic.twitter.com/MIoG6b7BvV — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) June 6, 2024

Steve’s hearing begins at 11 AM EASTERN STANDARD TIME… PRAY FOR STEVE AND OUR COUNTRY.

Steve looked positive as he entered court this morning.

Steve Bannon feeling good this morning as he enters the DOJ Matrix. pic.twitter.com/OtF5dfCiyG — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 6, 2024

Prayers for Steve Bannon today.

Pray for Steve Bannon https://t.co/Xh18g4GCD9 — Buddy Coleman (@buddycoleman568) June 6, 2024

UPDATE:

Bannon has been ordered to surrender to prison by July 1. This ruling comes after Bannon’s appeal was denied by a Washington, D.C. judge.

United States District Court Judge Carl Nichols issued the decision on Thursday, rejecting Bannon’s request to stay his sentence while he seeks to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

This ruling follows Bannon’s conviction on charges related to his refusal to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the January 6th witch hunt.

Bannon refused to provide documents to the January 6 Committee because President Trump asserted executive privilege.

“Based on long-standing U.S. Department of Justice authority, you should not appear for a deposition or provide documents,” Bannon argued.

“We’ve had constitutional executive privilege for 250 years, going back to George Washington,” Former Gorsuch clerk and regular guest on Bannon’s “War Room” Mike Davis said last month.

“So Presidents can get candid advice from their presidential advisors (both inside and outside of government( without fear they will get hauled before Congress—and especially not get thrown in prison,” he added.