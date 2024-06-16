Tennis Icon Serena Williams Rallies Behind Caitlin Clark, Slams Haters and Jealous Players with Fiery Rebuke: “It’s Because They Can’t Do What You Do” (VIDEO)

During the Tribeca Festival premiere of her docuseries ‘In the Arena: Serena Williams,’ tennis legend Serena Williams defended another legend, Caitlin Clark, against critics and jealous peers, asserting that their negativity is a sign of their own shortcomings.

Caitlin Clark has established herself as a monumental figure in NCAA basketball by setting several remarkable records. She became the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I basketball history, surpassing Pete Maravich’s long-standing record.

As of her final season, Clark not only topped the scoring charts but also made history as the first player, male or female, to achieve over 3,000 points, 1,000 assists, and 850 rebounds in a career, according to FOX Sports.

Clark also holds the record for the single-season number of 3-pointers with 156 shots made. Her scoring prowess is further highlighted by her ability to score at least 30 points in more games than any other player over the past 25 years, with 51 such games to her name. She has also scored 40 or more points in 11 games, some of these performances against teams ranked in the top 25 nationally, Yahoo Sports reported.

Upon joining the WNBA, Caitlin Clark faced significant challenges, including being marginalized and often overlooked by her teammates during games. Additionally, she was intentionally left off the US Olympic team. Instead, several relatively unknown women’s basketball players will represent the US in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Serena Williams, a titanic figure in tennis with 23 Grand Slam singles titles, is not just an icon on the court but increasingly a voice of authority in women's sports. At the event, Williams took a firm stand against the naysayers plaguing Clark's career.

"I just love that she tries to stay grounded and that she doesn't ... look at her social [media]," Williams said. "I get it. I don't either. And I think it's so important to continue doing what she's doing."

Williams suggested that the criticism is often rooted in jealousy.

"And no matter what other people do, if people are negative then it's because they can't do what you do … basically," she said. "And hopefully, she'll continue to do what she's doing."

Williams also revealed in a recent interview with CNN Sports her interest in owning a WNBA team, according to Sportskeeda.

Already a stakeholder in the NWSL franchise Angel City FC and the Los Angeles Golf Club, Williams expressed interest about expanding her influence within women's professional sports.

"I absolutely would be [interested]. I think with the right market, I would definitely be super interested," she said.