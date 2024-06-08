DUMB and UNJUST: Here are Caitlin Clark’s Stats! – Left Off Olympic Team Despite Being Top 4 in the WNBA in 3’s and Assists, And AHEAD OF MOST SELECTED PLAYERS IN SEVERAL CATEGORIES! – MUST SEE INFO!

This article originally appeared on JoeHoft.com and was republished with permission by The Gateway Pundit.

CBS is reporting that Caitlin Clark, the women’s basketball player in history, is being left off of the Olympic team.

A bunch of women basketball players who most people don’t even know will be representing the US Olympic team in Paris in 2024. Caitlin Clark will not be one of them.

CBS Sports reported (per The Gateway Pundit):

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark is expected to be left off the Team USA women’s basketball roster for the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris, David Eickholt of 247Sports confirms. USA Today’s Christine Brennan first reported shortly after midnight Saturday. Clark became the college basketball all-time leading scorer earlier this year, and she is currently putting up some impressive numbers in the WNBA. In her first 14 games, she has averaged 16.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game. She has also already put up two 30-point games — one of them being during the Fever’s 85-83 win over the Washington Mystics in which she reached a career-high seven 3-pointers. With that performance, Clark became the fastest rookie in WNBA history to record 200+ points and 50+ assists.

The list of women on the US basketball roster is reportedly as follows:

Caitlyn Jenner weighed in on this outrageous news, “Boom! I strongly strongly agree with your take. i am gonna hold back as hard as I can on what I think of these ‘decision makers’. This makes my blood boil.

Boom! I strongly strongly agree with your take. i am gonna hold back as hard as I can on what I think of these ‘decision makers’. This makes my blood boil. — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 8, 2024

David Portnoy from Barstool Sports had this to say about the news:

“All right. I’m at Saratoga Belmont Day. Looking spectacular, per usual shoes, bang. But this is about Caitlin Clark being left off the Olympic team. How dumb are these women? How dumb? I don’t know who’s making the decision, women’s Olympic Committee, whatever it is. I don’t care if you don’t think Caitlin Clark talent-wise belongs on this team, even though she does put up 37 to 13, like the most points in the history of the league for a rookie. None of it matters. These women, and I love women, I’m a pro-woman-guy, women-guy. They complain and they cry about equal rights, equal wages, blah, blah, blah, blah. Hey, dummies, for the first time in the history of basketball, you have arguably a player who is the most popular player in the world. You could argue right now, Caitlin Clark is the most talked about, discussed, most popular, most puts asses in the seats, single basketball player in the world. You could argue that. Yeah, you could say maybe LeBron, Luca, whatever you want, but you can argue it. And you leave her off the Olympic team. It’s not only a showcase for her, it’s for the sport and the other WNBA players who are on this team. How dumb, how brain dead, how idiotic do the people running this thing have to be? It was one thing after another with her. The business part of my brain is like, these people, and maybe it’s guy, whoever it is, I don’t ever want to hear you complain about flying commercial or not getting salaries or this, that. You’re too dumb. You’re too dumb. You have a cash cow. This can bring the Olympic basketball, women’s basketball, be like the number one thing people watch with Caitlin Clark. As it is, I’d rather watch grass grow. I’d rather watch paint dry. I’d rather watch dirt just be moved around because Caitlin Clark is not on the team. If she’s there, it’s appointment TV. You people, whoever did this, honestly, hey, take your brain, put it in a museum, and study it for how dumb you are.”

Rant incoming. – leaving Caitlin Clark off the women’s Olympic team is the dumbest shit I’ve ever heard pic.twitter.com/RXg0XwFwtN — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 8, 2024

Here are the stats to date in the WNBA this season as of June 8, 2024.

In total points scored this season, Clark is 7th in the WNBA. Only four women selected to the Olympic team are ahead of Clark (Copper, Stewart, Collier, and Wilson).

In scoring average per game Clark is 13th in the WNBA. Only 8 girls on the Olympic Team have game averages in scoring better than Clark (Wilson, Copper, Collier, Stewart, Lloyd, Plum, Young and Ionescu).

In three pointers made this season, Clark is second in the WNBA. No woman on the Olympic team has made more 3’s than Caitlin Clark!

In three pointers made per game this year in the WNBA, Clark is 4th in the league. Only two women on the Olympic team averaged more 3s made per game than Caitlin Clark (Plum and Taurasi).

In total assists to date this year in the WNBA, Clark is 3rd in the League. Only one woman on the Olympic team has more assists than Caitlin Clark this year (Thomas).

In assists per game this year in the WNBA, Clark is 4th in the WNBA. Only two woman on the Olympic team have more assists per game (Thomas and Young).

Despite these numbers and breaking nearly every scoring and assist record imaginable during her illustrious career at Iowa, Caitlin Clark is not on the Olympic team. This is a travesty.