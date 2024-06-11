In Sudden White House Scheduling Change, Biden Will Rush Back to Delaware After Son Hunter Found Guilty of Federal Gun Crimes

Joe Biden was scheduled to deliver a speech on gun control at 1:30 ET on Tuesday after Hunter Biden was found guilty of federal gun crimes.

Jurors on Tuesday returned a verdict in Hunter Biden’s criminal gun trial after three hours of deliberations.

GUILTY OF ALL THREE FELONIES!

Hunter Biden is facing 25 years in prison.

Joe Biden was supposed to deliver a speech at Everytown’s Gun Sense University at the Washington Hilton, but the attendees were left with an empty lectern one hour after his speech was supposed to begin.

He arrived ONE HOUR LATE to his speech.

Biden had a sudden schedule change. He will be rushing back to Wilmington, Delaware to be with his son Hunter.

Joe Biden will leave his gun control speech and head straight to Delaware rather than traveling back to the White House. He is set to depart the White House early Wednesday morning en route to Italy to attend the G7 Summit.