Stephen Colbert Declares He’s Fox News’ Biggest Fan (VIDEO)

Late-night TV host Stephen Colbert jokingly announced he’s Fox News’ biggest fan.

During a recent airing of his late-night show, Colbert touted Fox News‘ latest poll claiming Joe Biden is leading Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race.

The late-night show host shared, “You know I’ve always loved you, Fox News. Fair and balanced reporting from America’s most trusted anchors.”

“I go ham for Hannity, and I’m juicy for the Doocy,” added Colbert.

Per The Daily Beast:

Colbert, in recent years, has received major backlash for using his platform to promote Democrat talking points and vaccines.

He infamously made a video showing himself pushing the Covid-19 vaccine via a dance routine.

Colbert used this same logic to push the vaccine, and he did it with a cringe musical number, too. “Numbers go up equals good.”

