Dirty FOX News Polling Is at It Again – Shamelessly Setting the Table for Another Potential Joe Biden Steal

In 2020 President Trump won more votes than any sitting president in US history.

Trump increased his vote totals by 12 million votes in 2020 over his initial win in 2016.

Biden won the fewest number of counties in the 2020 election by any alleged “winner” in history – winning only 16% of all US counties.

In this same election, President Trump improved in EVERY major category.

** President Trump won more Hispanic votes.

** President Trump won more female votes.

** Trump won more black votes.

** President Trump won more gay votes.

** President Trump won more immigrant votes.

But somehow, Democrat Joe Biden, who did not campaign and could barely string together two coherent sentences, supposedly won 81 million votes!?!

We know Democrats used several means to score illegal votes in several states in the 2020 election.

We witnessed them counting ballots behind closed doors, bringing in endless piles of surprise ballots days after the election, locking Republicans out of the counting rooms, pulling boxes of ballots out from under tables when all the observers were sent home, driving in vanloads of ballots in the early hours of the morning after Joe Biden fell far behind, stuffing stacks of ballots into unsupervised ballot drop boxes.

So how did Joe do it? How did Democrats steal the 2020 election for Old Joe?

In October 2021 we finally were told how Joe Biden was able to pull off his miraculous win.

Huffington Post reported that it was “low-income white voters” who gave Joe Biden the win.

This was preposterous on its face since everyone knows Trump owned the working-class voters like no other president in the last 100 years.

But it did give us a clue on where they found their mysterious votes.

Via The Huffington Post.

High turnout among low-income voters in the 2020 election — especially in battleground states — helped deliver victories for Joe Biden and Democrats in the Senate and House, concluded the study, "Waking the Sleeping Giant," by the Poor People's Campaign. The organization, an advocate for low-income Americans, launched a nonpartisan voter registration drive ahead of the 2020 vote across 16 states… …But the 2020 elections saw the highest voter turnout in U.S.history, including among poor and low-income voters, noted the study. Of the 168 million Americans who voted last year, 59 million of them— 35% of the total — had an estimated annual household income of less than $50,000, classifying them as "poor" or low-income, the analysis found. Where the margin of Biden's victory was a squeaker-thin 3% or less, low-income Americans accounted for 34% to 45% of the voting population (Arizona 39.96%), Georgia (37.84%), Michigan (37.81%), Nevada (35.78%), North Carolina (43.67%), Pennsylvania (34.12%) and Wisconsin (39.80%), according to the study. The low-income voters included large numbers of white Americans as well as people of color. The figures "challenge … the media-driven narrative that … white low-income voters are the de facto base of the Republican Party and delivered Donald Trump into the White House" in 2016, wrote study author Shailly Gupta Barnes.

Read the rest of this nonsense here.

So if this was true then wouldn’t you expect that the Democrats and their mainstream media hacks would bend over backwards to praise and prop up lower-income white voters?

You would think Democrats would cheer this group of Americans, right?

Wrong!

This is not the case at all. In fact, the hottest book on the toxic elitist circles today is White Rural Rage.

The very same group that the Democrats claim won them the Biden White House is the same group they are viciously attacking as a threat to democracy!

How could that be?

Of course, we all know the answer to that question. The left is demonizing and attacking lower class – working class whites in rural America because that is the voting group that threatens their power.

On Thursday FOX News released another of its notoriously fraudulent polls.

In this latest fake news poll, FOX News insists that Joe Biden is leading Trump with rural voters, who he vehemently loathes.

Via Catturd2 and Johnny maga

What a steaming pile of crap!

Democrats fear the rural voters. Democrats avoid the rural voters at all costs. Democrats are disgusted by rural Americans. Everyone knows that is a fact.

President Trump won 2,593 counties in the 2020 election to Joe Biden’s 558 counties.

Trump carried an estimated 98% of the rural counties.

So why would FOX News push such a blatant lie?

This is more evidence that you can NEVER trust a FOX News poll. NEVER!



This is also a warning that Democrats are going for the steal in 2024. Be prepared.