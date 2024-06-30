So Long, Joe? Rep. Jamie Raskin Weighs in Following Biden Debate: “We’re Having a Very Serious Conversation About What to Do” (VIDEO)

As The Gateway Pundit readers know, Joe Biden’s debate performance on Thursday was the worst in American history, which has caused widespread panic among liberal media outlets and several big-name Democrats.

Despite the debate disaster, however, most top elected Democrats are still rallying behind Biden, with former Speaker Nancy Pelosi even claiming Trump is the one with mental challenges, not Biden.

But loathsome Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) is surprisingly not taking cues from his fellow Democrats. He had a rare moment of clarity and honesty Sunday morning.

Raskin was being interviewed by MSNBC’s Ali Velshi when he decided to break from the party line and tell the truth: Biden’s debate performance was a big problem, and the party is currently having “very honest, serious, and rigorous conversations” to find a path forward.

He did not specify if the path forward would entail asking Biden to step aside. However, it is notable that one of the biggest partisan hacks in America did not slam the door shut during the interview.

WATCH (Raskin’s remarks begin at the :48 mark):

RASKIN: Obviously, there was a big problem with Joe Biden’s debate performance and there’s also just a tremendous reservoir of affection and love for Joe Biden in our party. So this makes it a very difficult situation for everybody. But there are very honest and serious and rigorous conversations taking place at every level of our party…if you compare that to the nonexistent dialogue and conversation that took place in the Republican Party after Donald Trump’s conviction on 34 counts, it’s remarkable. We’re having a serious conversation about what to do. One thing I can tell you is that regardless of what President Biden decides, our party is going to be unified, and our party also needs him at the very center of our deliberations in our campaign, and so whether he’s the candidate or someone else is the candidate.

The Gateway Pundit’s Kristinn Taylor reported Saturday night that Biden will be meeting with his family at Camp David on today to discuss the “future of his re-election campaign.” The Biden campaign has claimed that the news, which NBC first broke, is inaccurate.

We may soon know whether Biden will step aside. Based on his comments today, Raskin will likely be relieved if this happens.