Breaking Report: Biden Feels ‘Humiliated, Devoid of Confidence’ After Debate, Will Have Family Discussion on ‘Future of His Re-Election Campaign’ at Camp David Sunday

Even as Joe Biden and his campaign put on a brave face after his disastrous debate Thursday with President Trump, behind the scenes Biden feels “humiliated, devoid of confidence” according to a report by NBC News Saturday evening that reported Biden would be meeting with his family at Camp David on Sunday to discuss the “future of of his re-election campaign.”

Biden attended fundraisers in New York and New Jersey on Saturday, where he was seen slack-jawed, holding on tight to Jill as he walked across the tarmac at an airport in the Hamptons on Long Island:

Several liberal politicos and newspapers including the New York Times and Atlanta Journal-Constitution have called for Biden to drop out of the race after the debate showed he was not capable of being president another four years (or six more months). No elected Democrat has called for Biden to step down, while former Presidents Obama and Clinton have voiced their support for Biden staying in the race.

The NBC report says Joe and Jill (whom the report calls the “ultimate influence” on Joe) will meet with son Hunter, daughter Ashley and their grandchildren (except Navy Joan, of course).

Excerpt from the NBC News report:

President Joe Biden is expected to discuss the future of his re-election campaign with family on Sunday, following a nationally televised debate Thursday that left many fellow Democrats worried about his ability to beat former President Donald Trump in November, according to five people familiar with the matter. Biden’s trip to Camp David was planned before Thursday’s debate. He and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to join their children and grandchildren there late Saturday. …Despite delivering a rousing speech at a rally in North Carolina Friday that calmed some of his allies, Biden was described by one person familiar with his mood as humiliated, devoid of confidence and painfully aware that the physical images of him at the debate — eyes staring into the distance, mouth agape — will live beyond his presidency, along with a performance that at times was meandering, incoherent and difficult to hear. “It’s a mess,” this person said. Another person familiar with the dynamics said Biden will ultimately listen to only one adviser. “The only person who has ultimate influence with him is the first lady,” this person said. “If she decides there should be a change of course there will be a change of course.”

Tellingly, NBC reports the Biden campaign declined to comment for their report:

The Biden campaign declined to comment for this piece, instead pointing to a memo Saturday from campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon that made the case that Biden can still win, pointing to the more than $27 million they raised between debate day and Friday evening.

Along the motorcade route to the fundraiser in the Hamptons, Biden was greeted by protesters calling for him to drop out:

“Step down for DEMOCRACY!”

“THANK YOU! NEXT…”

“PLEASE DROP OUT FOR U.S.”

UPDATE via pool report. Official says nothing to see here, just a gathering for a family photo:

A Biden official spoke briefly to the pool on the tarmac of McGuire Air Force Base about POTUS schedule and an NBC story that just posted. "The premise of the story is not accurate," the official said. On the travel to Camp David, "It was public in our guidance before the debate. It's been on the schedule for weeks. There is nothing more to it." Officials said the Biden family is taking a family photo at Camp David.

UPDATE 2: NewsNation’s Kevin Bohn confirms, “Joe Biden’s family will gather at Camp David Sunday and the campaign is expected to be discussed, a source confirms to @newsnation. Source says while they are expected to talk about the campaign that discussion will be more informal-not formal meeting. NBC first reported.”

Joe Biden's family will gather at Camp David Sunday and the campaign is expected to be discussed, a source confirms to @newsnation. Source says while they are expected to talk about the campaign that discussion will be more informal-not formal meeting. NBC first reported. — Kevin Bohn (@KevinBohn) June 30, 2024

UPDATE 3: The Biden campaign officially responds, “Yeah, no. This was announced a week ago. Joe Biden is and will be the Democratic nominee.”