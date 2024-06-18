Smoking Gun Email: Burisma Owner Demanded Devon Archer Ask US Government to Stop Probe of Burisma – So Joe Biden Forced Ukraine to Fire Prosecutor

A smoking gun email backs up Devon Archer’s previous testimony on Burisma’s pressure campaign to intervene and stop the Ukrainian prosecutor from investigating its owner Mykola Zlochevsky.

The email exchange, obtained by Just The News, came from a cache of documents Devon Archer gave to the House Oversight Committee.

“Target: Us ambassador communicates to Ukraine officials I.e. President administration formally/informally that he/U.S. government is ok with NZ, supports him and Burisma. Other U.S. High ranking officials communicate this message to President Administration. President Administration and other agencies ( general prosecutors office ) do not pursue NZ. NZ freely travels home. Ambassador Pyatt loves NZ,” Devon Archer said in a 2015 email to Blue Star Strategies general counsel Jesica Lindgren

“I think this might be a little too overt but this was the feedback below. Anyway to tone down but in operate would be useful,” Archer said Jesica Lindgren in October 2015.

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s longtime friend, and Rosemont Seneca business partner who is facing one year in prison on unrelated charges, appeared before the House Oversight Committee to testify on the Biden Crime Family last July.



Devon Archer

Archer testified that Joe Biden was on more than 20 phone calls with Hunter’s business associates while he was serving as vice president.

Archer told lawmakers the ‘Biden brand’ helped Ukrainian Natural Gas Company Burisma Holdings from going bankrupt.

Devon Archer previously told lawmakers that Burisma pressured Hunter Biden to deal with the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating the company for corruption.

Recall, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin was investigating Burisma and its CEO Mykola Zlochevsky for corruption and several homes and vehicles belonging to the oligarch were seized.



Viktor Shokin

A month later Viktor Shokin was fired after Joe Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion from Ukraine.

Joe Biden publicly bragged about bribing Ukraine with $1 billion to fire Viktor Shokin.

“I looked at him and I said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a bitch. He got fired,” Biden said in 2018.

