She’s Back! Hillary Clinton Says Expectations For Trump Are So Low at This Week’s Debate That If He “Doesn’t Literally Light Himself on Fire…. Some will Say He Was Downright Presidential”

Twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton trashed Trump ahead of Thursday night’s debate.

Clinton said expectations for Trump are low.

Of course, this is just projection. She is still bitter from being crushed by Trump in 2016.

Expectations for Joe Biden are so low that if he just shows up to the debate and doesn’t keel over, he will be applauded.

“He starts with nonsense and then digresses into blather,” Hillary Clinton wrote in the New York Times.

“Yet expectations for him are so low that if he doesn’t literally light himself on fire on Thursday evening, some will say he was downright presidential,” Hillary said.

Joe Biden is currently hiding at Camp David and doing “debate prep.”

President Trump and Joe Biden will face off in the first presidential debate on Thursday. The debate will be hosted by CNN in Atlanta.

The microphones will be muted except when it is the candidate’s ‘turn’ to speak.

According to ABC News, part of Biden’s “debate prep” includes rehearsing standing for 90 minutes (and doping).

The last time Joe Biden was seen in public (Thursday night), he was staggering and swaying across the tarmac in Maryland as he made his way to Marine One en route to Camp David.

