REVEALED: Pentagon Ran Major Psyop Aimed at Discrediting China’s COVID Jabs – Warned Muslims There Was Pork in the Vaccine!

The Pentagon implemented a psychological operation (psyop) aimed at discrediting the safety and efficacy of China’s version of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a major investigation by the Reuters news agency, the Pentagon primarily sought to sow doubt about Sinovac, which is China’s version of the COVID-19 vaccine, partly as “payback” for the country’s responsibility in unleashing the pandemic on the entire world.

The report states:

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. military launched a secret campaign to counter what it perceived as China’s growing influence in the Philippines, a nation hit especially hard by the deadly virus. The clandestine operation has not been previously reported. It aimed to sow doubt about the safety and efficacy of vaccines and other life-saving aid that was being supplied by China, a Reuters investigation found. Through phony internet accounts meant to impersonate Filipinos, the military’s propaganda efforts morphed into an anti-vax campaign. Social media posts decried the quality of face masks, test kits and the first vaccine that would become available in the Philippines – China’s Sinovac inoculation. Reuters identified at least 300 accounts on X, formerly Twitter, that matched descriptions shared by former U.S. military officials familiar with the Philippines operation. Almost all were created in the summer of 2020 and centered on the slogan #Chinaangvirus – Tagalog for China is the virus.

Having already spread claims that China’s vaccine was neither safe nor effective, the Pentagon then turned to targeting Muslims with suggestions that they contained a form of pork gelatine, thus making them non-compliant with Islamic law.

The report explains:

By summer 2020, the military’s propaganda campaign moved into new territory and darker messaging, ultimately drawing the attention of social media executives. In regions beyond Southeast Asia, senior officers in the U.S. Central Command, which oversees military operations across the Middle East and Central Asia, launched their own version of the COVID psyop, three former military officials told Reuters. Although the Chinese vaccines were still months from release, controversy roiled the Muslim world over whether the vaccines contained pork gelatin and could be considered “haram,” or forbidden under Islamic law. Sinovac has said that the vaccine was “manufactured free of porcine materials.” Many Islamic religious authorities maintained that even if the vaccines did contain pork gelatin, they were still permissible since the treatments were being used to save human life. The Pentagon campaign sought to intensify fears about injecting a pig derivative. As part of an internal investigation at X, the social media company used IP addresses and browser data to identify more than 150 phony accounts that were operated from Tampa by U.S. Central Command and its contractors, according to an internal X document reviewed by Reuters.

Such revelations are deeply ironic given that the Pentagon and other U.S. agencies have repeatedly warned about the spread of “misinformation” concerning vaccines and other major political issues, such as election fraud and corruption within the Biden regime.

Adding to that irony is the fact that America’s various COVID vaccines were neither safe nor effective themselves. While the jabs may have prevented some cases of serious illness, they did not prevent transmission and are widely reported to have caused a plethora of serious side effects, including heart attacks, blood clots ,and other ailments.