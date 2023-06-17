Barack Obama Proposes “Digital Fingerprints” to Help the Regime Combat What They Deem as Online “Misinformation”

Barack Obama has proposed the implementation of “digital fingerprints” online to assist the regime in regulating viewpoints that are not aligned with their agenda.

The proposition was made during an appearance on “The Axe Files,” a CNN Audio podcast hosted by David Axelrod, his former senior White House adviser.

During the interview, Axelrod brought up the “misinformation, disinformation, and deepfakes,” particularly those directed at Obama.

“As I’ve told people, because I was the first digital president when I left office, I was probably the most recorded filmed photographed human in history, which is kind of a weird thing,” Obama said.

Obama claimed that this collection had provided a rich source of raw material for the creation of manipulated content.

“Usually all the deep fakes start with like some version of Obama doing something, dancing, saying dirty limericks or whatever. Right. That technology’s here now,” Obama said.

Obama expressed concern about the next election cycle. If the government doesn’t control what they call “misinformation,” or opinions that oppose them, it could impact the election results.

Recall, current Secretary of State Tony Blinken was reportedly behind the effort to put together a list of government intel leaders to claim that the Hunter Biden laptop was “Russian disinformation” to help Biden with his election.

In addition, Obama spread the false claim that then-candidate Donald Trump conspired with Russia to secure his victory in 2016.

Obama advocated for the development of watermarking or digital fingerprint technology to tell apart true news from false news.

“And the need for us, for the general public, I think to be more discriminating consumers of news and information, the need for us to overtime develop technologies to create watermarks or digital fingerprints so we know what is true and what is not true,” he said.

“There’s a whole bunch of work that’s going to have to be done there, but in the short term, it’s really going to be up to the American people to kind of say.”

