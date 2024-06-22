REVEALED: Amazon Complied With Demands From Biden Regime to Censor Books Critical of Big Pharma

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) revealed that Amazon complied with demands from the Biden Administration to censor various books they considered a threat to their political agenda.

In a lengthy thread on the X platform, Jordan explained how internal documents within Amazon confirmed that Biden officials had requested that Amazon add various titles to a “Do Not Promote” list.

THE AMAZON FILES PART 3 – AMAZON’S CENSORED BOOKS LIST We knew that @Amazon censored books because of pressure from the Biden @WhiteHouse. Now we know which books: –Children’s Books

–Books for Parents

–Books critical of Big Pharma Thread: — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) June 21, 2024

Jordan wrote:

Internal emails reveal that Amazon initially added 43 books to its newly created “Do Not Promote” class of allegedly anti-vaccine books. These pro-censorship changes were being made “due to criticism from the Biden people.” In response to a subpoena from [House Judiciary Committee], Amazon revealed the 43 book titles it censored because of the Biden White House’s pressure. Whether you love or hate the books on this list, no bookstore should be censoring books because of government pressure. … This is unconstitutional government censorship, full stop. Whether you agree with this speech or not, free speech is free speech and the Biden Admin pressured private companies to censor constitutionally protected speech. [Our committees] will continue this critical investigative work to further inform legislative solutions to dismantle the Biden Administration’s censorship regime.

Among the books censored by Amazon were mainly critical of vaccines, including one for children that suggested vaccinated and unvaccinated people can be friends.

The children’s book said the vaccinated & unvaccinated can be friends. Instead of censoring it, Amazon should have sent the book to Fauci, @GavinNewsom, and @JoeBiden. Remember when they said everyone had to comply with their made-up rules and vax mandates or lose their jobs? pic.twitter.com/32rkxBaqnm — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) June 21, 2024

The revelations provide further evidence of the collusion between the White House and left-wing Big Tech companies to censor the voices of Americans and those who oppose the actions of global pharmaceutical giants such as Pfizer and Moderna.

You can read all of Congressman Jordan’s revelations at the following link.