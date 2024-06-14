Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Says ‘Inherent Contempt’ Vote Will Be Brought to House Floor Forcing Sgt. of Arms to Arrest Merrick Garland After DOJ Declines Prosecution

GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna on Friday afternoon said she will bring force an inherent contempt vote to the House floor after the DOJ declined to prosecute US Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“Under inherent contempt proceedings, the House or Senate has its Sergeant-At-Arms, or deputy, take a person into custody for proceedings to be held in Congress,” according to the National Constitution Center.

The Justice Department won’t prosecute Merrick Garland for contempt of Congress over the Biden audio tapes.

The House of Representatives on Thursday voted to hold Merrick Garland in criminal contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer previously argued that Joe Biden cannot assert executive privilege over the audio of his interview with Robert Hur because the transcript has already been publicly released.

The Biden-Hur transcript is already public!

Merrick Garland is doing everything he can to protect Joe Biden by withholding the audio tapes.

The audio tapes of Biden’s interview with Robert Hur will highlight his cognitive decline.

“The DOJ is not above the law. Garland is not above the law. Inherent contempt will be called up and brought to the floor,” Anna Paulina Luna said.

“I already filed the resolution and I will be calling up the vote,” Rep. Anna Paulina Luna said on Friday afternoon.