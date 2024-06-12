Rep. Anna Paulina Luna to Force Vote on Merrick Garland’s Arrest if DOJ Fails to Act on Criminal Contempt Resolution

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna said she will force a vote on Merrick Garland’s arrest if the Justice Department doesn’t follow through after a contempt resolution.

Last month two GOP-led House committees passed resolutions recommending US Attorney General Merrick Garland be held in contempt of Congress for refusing to hand over audio of Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur.

Merrick Garland has reportedly “classified at the highest level” the audio tapes of Joe Biden’s embarrassing interview with Special Counsel Hur. The tapes have been locked away in a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF), according to investigative journalist Paul Sperry.

BREAKING: Biden Justice Dept cleaned up transcript of Biden's interview w/ Special Counsel Hur to remove his stuttering, pauses & other indications he lost his train of thought. Judicial Watch chief Tom Fitton: "The transcript is not accurate & was changed in a way to help Biden" — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) June 2, 2024

The full House of Representatives will vote on holding Garland in contempt on Wednesday.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer previously argued that Joe Biden cannot assert executive privilege over the audio of his interview with Robert Hur because the transcript has already been publicly released.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna said she doesn’t have faith in Biden’s Justice Department so she is ready to force a vote on Merrick Garland’s arrest.

Fox News reported:

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., is vowing to force a vote on Attorney General Merrick Garland’s arrest if the Department of Justice (DOJ) fails to act on a criminal contempt resolution backed by House GOP leaders. Luna told Fox News Digital on Tuesday evening that she would plan to force a vote on her “inherent contempt” resolution against Garland after the full House of Representatives weighs the Biden official’s fate with a separate measure. “As of right now, we fully intend to bring it,” Luna revealed. “I don’t really have much faith in the Department of Justice. And I don’t think the American people do either. But we are trying to bring back a level playing field and show that, you know, there should be accountability all the way up to the top.”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna last month warned crooked Attorney General Merrick Garland that he is not above the law and that his arrest may be imminent during the House Oversight’s contempt vote on Garland.

WATCH: