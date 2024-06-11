PURE EVIL: Ohio Woman Accused of Stabbing Mother and Her Three-Year-Old Boy to Death Smirks and Giggles as Charges Read in Court (VIDEO)

An Ohio woman accused of stabbing a beautiful three-year-old boy to death in a parking lot showed no signs of remorse as charges were read to her in court.

Bionca Ellis, 32, smirked and giggled as the judge read out the charges against her concerning the double stabbing of three-year-old Julian Wood and his mother who survived the attack.

As the judge deliberated on her bond, Julian’s father addressed the court.

“That day, one week ago, she took everything from us,” he said. “There’s nothing that could ever replace my son or anything that my wife and I, even our other kids, are going through. It’s horrendous. I really wish no bail. Period. Or extend it to the maximum limit possible that you can, at the very least. Just do whatever you can to keep this monster behind bars.”

As previously reported by The Gateway Pundit, Ellis allegedly grabbed a knife from a thrift store and followed Margot Wood and her son around a grocery store before brutally stabbing them in a Giant Eagle parking lot in North Olmstead.

“The investigation into the motive in this attack is still ongoing, but everything learned thus far points that this was a random act of violence,” local police said at the time.

While Julian died from his injuries, his mother Margot was taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries from which she is expected to recover.

Ellis is now facing one count of Aggravated Murder, two counts of Murder, two counts of Attempted Murder, two counts of Felonious Assault, one count of Endangering Children, one count of Tampering With Evidence and one count of Misdemeanor Theft.

Bail was eventually set at $5 million. Ellis is due back in court for a pretrial hearing next Monday.

