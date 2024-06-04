Prosecutors Destroy Hunter Biden in Opening Statement, Tell Court He Bought a Gun While ‘Smoking Crack Every 15 Minutes’

Hunter Biden and his wife Melissa Cohen entered the federal courthouse in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday ahead of opening statements in his federal criminal gun trial.

A jury was seated on Monday in Hunter’s trial and opening statements began Tuesday morning.

By late Monday afternoon, a jury comprising six men and six women had been chosen to oversee the case to decide the fate of Hunter Biden. Among the 12 panelists and four alternates, nine are African-American, and all four alternates are women.

Hunter held his wife’s hand as he entered the court on Tuesday. His lawyers trailed behind.

Prosecutors destroyed Hunter Biden in their opening statement on day one of the federal criminal gun trial.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, or what your name is,” prosecutor Derek Hines said on Tuesday. “No one is above the law.”

In September Hunter Biden was indicted on federal gun charges. He was indicted in a Delaware court on three counts related to his possession of a firearm while using drugs.

Hunter pleaded not guilty to all three felony gun charges in October.

According to text messages, Hunter Biden set up a drug deal with “Mookie” one day after he illegally purchased his gun on October 12, 2018.

One day after purchasing his gun on Oct. 12, 2018, Hunter Biden sets up a drug deal with "Mookie" at the 7/11 on Greenhill and Lancaster. "He has my money mad I'm getting pissed," Hunter texts Hallie Biden. pic.twitter.com/U6r4pp2biv — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) June 3, 2024

A couple days later he went on a crack-smoking bender and passed out in his car.

Hunter proceeded to go on a bender and fell asleep in his car. pic.twitter.com/zN2kriGtFh — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) June 3, 2024

The Gateway Pundit reported back in October 2020 that Hunter’s then-lover and deceased brother’s widow Hallie Biden tossed the gun in the trash. Hunter admitted this in an online conversation with his family when they accused him of inappropriate conduct in front of a child.

Prosecutors on Tuesday told the court that Hunter Biden bought the firearm while he was smoking crack every 15 minutes.

NBC News reported:

During opening statements, prosecutor Derek Hines told jurors that they would hear from a witness who had a romantic relationship with Hunter and observed him smoking crack “every 15 minutes.” Her name is Zoe Kestan, Hines said. Here is how she was identified in pretrial filings: “Witness 2 was previously in a romantic relationship with the defendant between approximately December 2017 and October 2018. During the course of their relationship, Witness 2 observed the defendant using crack cocaine frequently—every 20 minutes except when he slept. Witness 2 visited the defendant in Massachusetts when he was in rehab in the fall of 2018 (after his gun possession) and over the course of 3 days, she observed the defendant smoking crack cocaine every 20 minutes.”

If convicted on the tax-related charges, Hunter Biden faces up to 17 years in prison.