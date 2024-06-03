While over a hundred countries and/or organizations are sending high-level delegations to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s peace summit in Switzerland, the number and scope of the nations that are skipping the event or else sending low-level teams is growing rapidly.

To begin with, there’s the BRICS trap in motion: Russia, for some reason, was not invited. China has said it will skip. Brazil and South Africa are sending low-level teams. India will also not send high-level officials.

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are also passing, too.

But even some so-called allies are sending mixed signs, with Australia sending its ‘minister for disability insurance’.

But perhaps the last nail in the coffin of the credibility of this event was put by US President Joe Biden, who has just announced that ‘the great’ VP Kamala Harris will be attending in his stead.

Word salads for peace!

No wonder there’s ZELENSKY’S PARANOIA: Ukraine’s President Is ‘Emotional and Nervous’, With ‘Deep Anxiety’ – Instructed Officials To Criticize Biden for Skipping Peace Summit in Switzerland

By sending Harris to the peace conference in Switzerland, Biden tries to alleviate his refusal of Zelensky’s request that he skip a Hollywood fundraiser headlined by actor George Clooney, and go to the summit.

“’Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Lucerne, Switzerland, on June 15 to participate in the Summit on Peace in Ukraine’, Harris’ spokesperson Kirsten Allen said Monday.

Harris ‘will underscore the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to supporting Ukraine’s effort to secure a just and lasting peace, based on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and the principles of the UN Charter’, Allen added.”4

National security adviser Jake Sullivan will also join the US delegation.

“Biden’s absence ‘would only be applauded by Putin, personally applauded by Putin, and it would be a standing ovation’, Zelensky said.”

Aging Biden, trailing badly in the polls, will be in Europe later in June to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day as well as the G7 summit.

