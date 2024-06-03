Zelensky Now Rails Against China for Skipping ‘His’ Upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland, Calls It ‘A Tool for Russia’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a ‘great’ idea – or so he thought: a peace summit in which only one of the warring parties is invited.

Pure genius, is it not? Not only that, but a peace summit that is designed to allow the losing side to dictate the terms of the peace settlement ahead.

It’s no wonder, therefore, that Zelensky’s ‘great’ idea is not shaping out quite like he expected.

The news are coming hard and fast: China will not attend, Brazil and South Africa will send lower level delegations, Saudi Arabia will also reportedly not participate and even old Joe Biden will skip the event for a celebrity fundraiser in Los Angeles.

So the defender of democracy – with an expired mandate and ruling via Martial law – is going around the world seeking to carry his message to whomever will listen, with the usual help from the Globalist MSM.

Newsweek reported:

“Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused China of aiding Russia in putting pressure on countries not to attend an upcoming peace summit pushed by Kyiv.

‘Russia is trying to disrupt the peace summit’, Zelensky said following an address at the Shangri-La Dialogue defense conference in Singapore on Sunday, describing Beijing as an ‘instrument’ for Russian President Vladimir Putin.”

Some of the translations say he called China Russia’s ‘tool’, which is even less flattering.

This comes right after the Ukrainian leader said Joe Biden’s absence in this same summit was ‘a standing ovation’ to Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Taking place in mid-June in Switzerland, the conference will gather more than 100 countries and global organizations would attend the event, according to him.

But he is dissatisfied.

“‘Russia, using Chinese influence in the region, using Chinese diplomats also, does everything to disrupt the peace summit’, Zelensky said during the appearance intended to bolster the attendance of Asian nations in Switzerland.”

Zelensky’s surprise appearance at the Shangri-la Dialogue in Singapore aimed at gathering support from Asian countries, including urging delegates to attend ‘his’ summit.

BBC reported:

“Zelensky claimed that Russia was attempting to disrupt the summit by pressuring countries not to attend, through threats of a blockade of agricultural goods, chemical goods, and energy.”

China has made de frankly uncontroversial point that any conference should have be recognized by both Russia and Ukraine’ and equal participation.

So it now has made them the latest target of Zelensky’s diatribes.

“Zelensky also said China’s leader Xi Jinping had earlier promised him they would ‘stand aside in this war and would not support Russia with weapons’. But, he added, there are now ‘elements that are part of Russia’s weaponry’ that come from China, according to various intelligence agencies. He called for China to maintain a ‘consistent’ position.”

This echoes the US criticism of China’s exports of ‘dual goods’, products of a civilian nature that can also be used for military purposes.

“Asked by the BBC if he requested the removal of limitations, he said he was grateful to the US for allowing Ukraine to use the HIMARS artillery rocket system by the border of the Kharkov region which has seen intense fighting.

‘Is that sufficient? No,’ he said, adding that there were airfields from which Russia was permanently firing ‘knowing that Ukraine will not fire back’.”

Read more: