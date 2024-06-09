President Trump Waves to Supporters in Trump Boat Parade in Newport Beach (VIDEO)

Newport Beach loves President Trump!

Cheering supporters lined the streets in Newport Beach, California to catch a glimpse of President Trump’s motorcade.

Newport Beach is a wealthy, conservative enclave in Orange County – it’s Trump Country!

President Trump on Saturday attended a fundraiser in Newport Beach hosted by John Word, a health insurance executive.

There was a big Trump boat parade in the Newport Beach harbor.

Newport boaters love Trump!

President Trump waved to the boaters in the harbor. The boaters honked to show their support for Trump.

Supporters waved as Trump departed Newport Beach.

