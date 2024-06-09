President Trump Waves to Supporters in Trump Boat Parade in Newport Beach (VIDEO)

Newport Beach loves President Trump!

Cheering supporters lined the streets in Newport Beach, California to catch a glimpse of President Trump’s motorcade.

Newport Beach is a wealthy, conservative enclave in Orange County – it’s Trump Country!

Newport Beach is MAGA country!!! pic.twitter.com/JHHdT20HYI — Margo Martin (@margommartin) June 8, 2024

President Trump on Saturday attended a fundraiser in Newport Beach hosted by John Word, a health insurance executive.

There was a big Trump boat parade in the Newport Beach harbor.

WATCH:

Newport Beach loves TRUMP!!! pic.twitter.com/ER6pCOtk4q — Margo Martin (@margommartin) June 8, 2024

Newport boaters love Trump!

WATCH:

Boat show for TRUMP!! pic.twitter.com/8SFry3v4Y3 — Margo Martin (@margommartin) June 8, 2024

President Trump waved to the boaters in the harbor. The boaters honked to show their support for Trump.

WATCH:

President @realDonaldTrump waving to the boaters in Newport Beach, CA!!! pic.twitter.com/NMwMgDG9cF — Margo Martin (@margommartin) June 8, 2024

Supporters waved as Trump departed Newport Beach.

VIDEO: