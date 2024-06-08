SoCal: Thousands of Cheering Supporters Line the Streets in Newport Beach to Catch a Glimpse of President Trump (VIDEO)

by

Thousands of supporters lined the streets in Newport Beach, California to catch a glimpse of President Trump’s motorcade.

Newport Beach is a wealthy coastal enclave in Orange County – and it’s Trump Country all the way!

President Trump on Saturday is attending a fundraiser in Newport Beach hosted by John Word, a health insurance executive.

Thousands of Trump supporters lined the streets in Newport Beach in anticipation of Trump’s arrival.

Supporters donned red MAGA hats and flew Trump 2024 flags.

Newport is MAGA country!

Californians love Trump!

Every street corner is full of Trump supporters.

