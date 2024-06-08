SoCal: Thousands of Cheering Supporters Line the Streets in Newport Beach to Catch a Glimpse of President Trump (VIDEO)

Thousands of supporters lined the streets in Newport Beach, California to catch a glimpse of President Trump’s motorcade.
Newport Beach is a wealthy coastal enclave in Orange County – and it’s Trump Country all the way!
President Trump on Saturday is attending a fundraiser in Newport Beach hosted by John Word, a health insurance executive.
President @realDonaldTrump en route to Newport Beach, CA! pic.twitter.com/FZqtsmKhXt
— Margo Martin (@margommartin) June 8, 2024
Thousands of Trump supporters lined the streets in Newport Beach in anticipation of Trump’s arrival.
Supporters donned red MAGA hats and flew Trump 2024 flags.
WATCH:
Crowds in Newport Beach are building… ENERGY IS YUGE!
STILL VOTING TRUMP!!! pic.twitter.com/ynW4Xbiw2v
— Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) June 8, 2024
Newport is MAGA country!
WATCH:
Newport Beach is MAGA country!!! pic.twitter.com/JHHdT20HYI
— Margo Martin (@margommartin) June 8, 2024
Californians love Trump!
WATCH:
CALIFORNIA LOVES TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/IKeNwgBk60
— Margo Martin (@margommartin) June 8, 2024
Video:
#Trump should be here soon. Looks like this on multiple blocks in Newport Beach #California #Trump45_47 pic.twitter.com/MDzdr2YZeZ
— A (@wokeup2o2o) June 8, 2024
Every street corner is full of Trump supporters.
WATCH:
Another one a mile down the road, every corner in the area is like this. Yuuge energy! pic.twitter.com/Go2KSbIXGj
— A (@wokeup2o2o) June 8, 2024