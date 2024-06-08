SoCal: Thousands of Cheering Supporters Line the Streets in Newport Beach to Catch a Glimpse of President Trump (VIDEO)

Thousands of supporters lined the streets in Newport Beach, California to catch a glimpse of President Trump’s motorcade.

Newport Beach is a wealthy coastal enclave in Orange County – and it’s Trump Country all the way!

President Trump on Saturday is attending a fundraiser in Newport Beach hosted by John Word, a health insurance executive.

Thousands of Trump supporters lined the streets in Newport Beach in anticipation of Trump’s arrival.

Supporters donned red MAGA hats and flew Trump 2024 flags.

WATCH:

Crowds in Newport Beach are building… ENERGY IS YUGE!

STILL VOTING TRUMP!!! pic.twitter.com/ynW4Xbiw2v — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) June 8, 2024

Newport is MAGA country!

Newport Beach is MAGA country!!! pic.twitter.com/JHHdT20HYI — Margo Martin (@margommartin) June 8, 2024

Californians love Trump!

Every street corner is full of Trump supporters.

