Oxford University: Myocarditis and Pericarditis Only Appear After COVID Vaccination, Not After COVID Infection

Researchers at Oxford University evaluated over one million English children aged 5 to 11 and adolescents aged 12 to 15 for incidents of myocarditis and pericarditis in relation to the COVID-19 infection and the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the preprint, myocarditis and pericarditis only occur after vaccination and not after COVID-19 infection.

“Whilst rare, all myocarditis and pericarditis events during the study period occurred in vaccinated individuals,” the authors wrote



The Epoch Times reports:

The study analyzed data from the National Health Service (NHS) England’s OpenSAFELY-TPP database, which covers 40 percent of English primary care practices. Vaccinated adolescents and children were matched to unvaccinated cohorts and followed for 20 weeks to compare positive COVID-19 tests, hospitalizations, COVID-19 critical care, adverse events, and non-COVID hospitalizations. England’s data showed that myocarditis and pericarditis were only documented in the vaccinated. These results contradict data from other studies that showed a higher incidence of myocarditis after COVID-19 infection. ******** Except for three pericarditis cases, all other cases occurred after the first vaccine dose. More than half of the adolescents with pericarditis and myocarditis were hospitalized or went to the emergency room. It is unknown how many adolescents needed critical care, though the maximum length of stay for myocarditis treatment was one day. Cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, who was not involved in the study, told The Epoch Times that the study is one of many demonstrating that COVID-19 vaccination is not medically necessary for children, given the less than 1 percent rate of infection, and that excessive testing for COVID-19 is a waste of resources.

PFIZER KNEW about myocarditis & pericarditis but they didn’t even know how it was caused while maintaining it was “safe & effective.” Watch them squirm as they fail to explain the mechanism of the damaging biochemical pathway to the heart. pic.twitter.com/05qmefYPmB — Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) May 26, 2024