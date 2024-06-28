Obama Breaks Silence on Biden’s Debate Performance, “Bad Debate Nights Happen”

Former President Barack Obama broke his silence on Friday afternoon and made his first remarks regarding Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance.

Obama wrote in a post on X, “Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know.”

He continued, “But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself.”

“Between someone who tells the truth, who knows right from wrong and will give it to the American people straight — and someone who lies through his teeth for his own benefit,” added Obama.

The 44th President concluded his post by writing, “Last night didn’t change that, and it’s why so much is at stake in November.”

He then added a link to Joe Biden’s campaign donation site.

Despite Obama backing Biden, many of Obama’s former aids have been sounding the alarm.

A number of former aides to President Obama were sounding the alarm following President Biden’s disappointing debate against former President Trump.

Former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe called it a “DEFCON 1 moment” during an appearance Thursday night on MSNBC. “And I think that’s a tragedy, because I think Trump had so many openings that you could have just scissored him up on tonight,” he said. “Obviously that debate was a f‑‑‑ing disaster,” former Obama administration speechwriter and “Pod Save America” co-host Jon Favreau posted Friday morning on the social platform X. “We have to beat Donald Trump. We have to have a nominee who can do that.”

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is also not so keen on Biden.

