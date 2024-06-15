NYPD Offering $10,000 Reward for Hispanic Male ‘Animal’ Who Raped 13-Year-Old Girl in Broad Daylight at Park

The New York City Police Department is offering a $10,000 reward for information about the “animal” who raped a 13-year-old girl in broad daylight at a park in Queens on Thursday.

The victim was with a 13-year-old male friend when they were reportedly approached with a “machete-style” knife and forced into a wooded area by the perpetrator.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said the perpetrator tied both of the victim’s hands with shoelaces before raping the young girl, according to a report from the New York Post.

When he was finished, the man stole the kids’ phones and told them to wait 20 minutes before leaving the area.

The kids waited and ran to their school to report the incident.

NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said during a press conference on Friday, “As a father, [a] member of this department for many years, this incident is a parent’s worst nightmare.”

According to the Post report, “The suspect is a light-skinned man in his 20s with a heavy Hispanic accent, has braces on his teeth and a tattoo of a bull or a similar animal with red eyes and red horns on the left side of his chest, cops said.” The report added that he was wearing a black T-shirt, black sweatpants, red sneakers and carrying a green backpack.

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell told the Post, “We will work with school safety and community affairs, whether it be street enforcement, to elicit information, to leafleting, whatever we need to do to take this animal — animal — off the streets.”

Police said they found one of the shoelaces and a water bottle believed to have been left behind by the predator.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the NYC Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).