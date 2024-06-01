‘Non-Starter’: Netanyahu Slaps Down Biden’s Major ‘Peace Proposal,’ Says Israel Has Agreed to Nothing

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has slapped down Joe Biden’s plan for ending the war in Gaza, dismissing it as a “non-starter.”

During an address at the White House on Friday, Biden unveiled his three-part plan for ending the conflict that involved an immediate ceasefire from Israeli forces before negotiating a “permanent end to hostilities.”

“I know there are those in Israel who will not agree with this plan and will call for the war to continue indefinitely,” Biden said. “Some — some are even in the government coalition.”

The United States has worked relentlessly to support Israelis’ security, to get humanitarian supplies into Gaza, and to get a ceasefire and a hostage deal to bring this war to an end. pic.twitter.com/eGXgV3KSbV — President Biden (@POTUS) June 1, 2024

“And they’ve made it clear: They want to occupy Gaza, they want to keep fighting for years, and the hostages are not a priority to them. Well, I’ve urged the leadership in Israel to stand behind this deal, despite whatever pressure comes.”

In a statement on Saturday, the Israeli government dismissed the plan and said Israel’s position had not hcanged.

“Israel’s conditions for ending the war have not changed: The destruction of Hamas military and governing capabilities, the freeing of all hostages and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel,” Netanyahu said.

“Under the proposal, Israel will continue to insist these conditions are met before a permanent ceasefire is put in place,” he continued. “The notion that Israel will agree to a permanent ceasefire before these conditions are fulfilled is a non-starter.”

Under the proposal, Israel will continue to insist these conditions are met before a permanent ceasefire is put in place. The notion that Israel will agree to a permanent ceasefire before these conditions are fulfilled is a non-starter. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 1, 2024

Biden’s big idea comes as he continues to hemorrhage support from the left wing of the Democratic Party, many of whom have pledged not to vote for him and accused him of being complicit in a genocide against the Palestinian people.

Just this week, a poll from the American Arab Institute found that Donald Trump was leading Joe Biden by 14 points among Arab Americans in the run-up to this year’s presidential election. The survey also found that 88 percent of Arab Americans disapprove of his handling of the conflict.