SHOCK POLL: Trump Leads Biden By 14 Points Among Arab Americans, 88 Percent Disapprove of Biden’s Handling of Gaza

Donald Trump holds a commanding lead over Joe Biden among Arab Americans, according to the latest polling data from the American Arab Institute.

The institute surveyed around 900 voters in four key states that have sizeable Arab populations: Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

This is what they found:

While some national polls show President Joe Biden’s support for Israel’s war in Gaza is impacting voters from traditionally Democratic constituencies, this is most clearly the case with Arab American voters. In 2020, Biden bested former President Donald Trump by 59%-35%. In this poll, Biden is now losing to Trump by 32%-18%. … As in our October 2023 poll, President Biden continues to receive less than 20% of the Arab American vote—which stands in sharp contrast to the nearly 60% of the Arab American vote he received in 2020. Donald Trump continues to receive the votes of about one-third of Arab Americans—the same as he did in 2020.

The pollsters concluded that the main reason for Biden’s massive decline in popularity is because of his role in supporting Israel’s war against Hamas.

They continued:

79% of Arab Americans have an unfavorable view of President Biden, while 56% have an unfavorable view of Donald Trump. Biden’s negative ratings are largely driven by the 56% of Democrats who view him unfavorably—with almost all Republicans saying they have an unfavorable view of Biden. On the other hand, Trump’s numbers are higher because he retains the near total support of those who identify as Republicans (while, of course, receiving almost no support among Arab Americans who are Democrats). The simple reason why Biden’s numbers and ratings are so low is, in a word, Gaza. When given 10 issues and asked to rate which of the three are most important to them, 60% say it is the war in Gaza. In response to another question, 57% also say that Gaza will be “very important” in determining their vote in November. After 8 months of Israel’s relentless assault on Palestinians in Gaza, 88% of Arab Americans say they have a negative view of the way Biden has handled the war, with overwhelming majorities across all party identification: Republicans (87%), Independents (86%), and even Democrats (87%).

As we have extensively reported at The Gateway Pundit, Democrats are panicking about Biden’s unpopularity among Arab voters.

As a result, he is desperately trying to change course on Israel by unveiling a three-part proposal to end the conflict that would start with a six-week ceasefire in which the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) would be forced to withdraw from populated areas of Gaza. Unfortunately for Biden, Israel has yet to agree to the plan and is unlikely to do so.