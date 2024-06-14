JUST IN: Palace Announces Health Update on Kate Middleton Amid Cancer Battle

The Palace provided a health update on Princess Kate on Friday.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, will return to public life amid her battle with cancer.

The princess released a statement on Friday:

I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times. I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well. My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home. I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet. I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.

The Mirror reported:

The Princess of Wales will delight the nation this weekend by taking part in the Trooping the Colour to celebrate the King’s official birthday after revealing she’s making “good progress” but is “not out of the woods yet”. Speaking for the first time since revealing her cancer ordeal in March, the Princess released a heartfelt personal message to the nation. She admitted having “good days and bad days” and said she was still undergoing preventative chemotherapy which would last for several more months. A Palace source said she is “doing well” and “very much looking forward to being with her family” during the King’s birthday parade on Saturday, where she is expected to appear on Buckingham Palace balcony. The Princess released a serene and beautiful new photograph taken by celebrity and royal photographer Matt Porteous to go with her message, which was taken in the grounds of the Windsor estate under a weeping willow tree.

Kate Middleton announced in March she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both,” Kate Middleton, 42, said in a video message.

Details of Middleton’s cancer diagnosis were not publicly released.

Middleton’s cancer announcement comes after rumors about her whereabouts swirled as she stayed out of the public eye for a few months. Rumors about Prince William’s affair resurfaced after a photoshopped picture of Kate Middleton and her children was posted to social media.

To add insult to injury, hospital staff in a posh London clinic tried to access Kate Middleton’s private medical records after she had surgery in January.