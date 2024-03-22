JUST IN: Kate Middleton Reveals She Has Cancer and is Undergoing Chemotherapy (VIDEO)

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, announced on Friday she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both,” Kate Middleton, 42, said in a video message.

Details of Middleton’s cancer diagnosis were not publicly released.

Middleton’s cancer announcement comes after rumors about her whereabouts swirled as she stayed out of the public eye for a few months. Rumors about Prince William’s affair resurfaced after a photoshopped picture of Kate Middleton and her children was posted to social media.

To add insult to injury, hospital staff in a posh London clinic tried to access Kate Middleton’s private medical records after she had surgery in January.

The Mirror UK reported:

The Princess of Wales is being treated for cancer, she announced tonight in a video message. The future queen is currently undergoing a course of chemotherapy that started in February, Kensington Palace announced. Kate, 42, was admitted to hospital on January 16 for “major abdominal surgery”, which has been confirmed as successful. At the time of her operation it was thought that her condition was non-cancerous, as no tests had confirmed the presence of cancer. However, post-operative tests confirmed that cancer had been present. In an emotional and heartfelt televised statement to the world confirming her diagnosis, recorded in Windsor on Wednesday, Kate spoke of “an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family”. But in a sign of her incredible bravery, the princess issued a message of hope for those also facing their own battle, saying: “For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

