New Jersey Democrats Elect Dead Congressman Donald Payne Jr. in Primary

Democrat voters in New Jersey elected deceased Representative Donald Payne Jr. in Tuesday’s primary.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Representative Donald M. Payne Jr. (D-NJ) died on April 24th at 65.

Before his death, Payne spent the last two weeks in a coma due to having a heart attack and complications with diabetes.

Despite being dead, Payne won New Jersey’s 10th District Democratic primary with 99.9% of the vote.

LOOK:

Payne was able to win the election because New Jersey’s deadline to run for Congress was in March, and Payne died in April.

Per The New York Post:

Democratic voters picked a much-beloved congressman from New Jersey in the primary on Tuesday — but there’s only one problem: He’s dead. Rep. Donald Payne Jr. had held his seat in the Garden State’s 10th Congressional District for more than a decade, and is running unopposed in the Democratic primary. The 65-year-old member of the Congressional Black Caucus died April 24 after a heart attack — after the filing deadline for the primary had already passed. Because of this, New Jersey’s election rules state, no one can replace him on the ballot, according to the Washington Examiner.

US congressman Donald Payne Jr. wins New Jersey election despite dying weeks ago https://t.co/pX4V4If0sj pic.twitter.com/ZzhThyjoxx — The US Sun (@TheSunUS) June 5, 2024

Here’s what the ballot looked like for Democrat voters in New Jersey:

It’s primary day in New Jersey! The only candidate on the ballot for the 10th congressional district, Donald Payne Jr., is currently deceased pic.twitter.com/q6PN2jzDO2 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 4, 2024

A special election will now be held for New Jersey’s 10th District on July 16th.