JUST IN: Democrat Rep. Donald Payne of New Jersey Dead at 65, Spent Last Two Weeks in Coma

by

Democrat U.S. Representative Donald M. Payne Jr. (D-NJ) has died at the age of 65.

In a statement on X, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy confirmed Rep. Payne’s death and wrote, “Tammy and I are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of our friend, and a steadfast champion for the people of New Jersey, Congressman Donald Payne, Jr.”

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Payne, who was a firm advocate for Covid-19 vaccines, suffered a heart attack on April 6 after having complications with diabetes.

On April 17th, a press release from Payne’s office stated Payne was in “stable condition,” but a report from the Daily Mail refuted Payne’s office’s claims that Payne was in stable condition and reported that Payne was actually in a coma.

Per The Hill:

Rep. Donald Payne Jr. (D-N.J.), who represented New Jersey in the House for more than a decade, has died at the age of 65.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) confirmed Payne’s death in a statement on Wednesday.

“Tammy and I are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of our friend, and a steadfast champion for the people of New Jersey, Congressman Donald Payne, Jr.,” he wrote.

Payne suffered what his office called a “cardiac episode” related to complications from diabetes more than two weeks ago and had been hospitalized since.

Rep. Payne was first elected to Congress by a special election in 2012.

Payne served on the Homeland Security and Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

Photo of author
Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.