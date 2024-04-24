JUST IN: Democrat Rep. Donald Payne of New Jersey Dead at 65, Spent Last Two Weeks in Coma

Democrat U.S. Representative Donald M. Payne Jr. (D-NJ) has died at the age of 65.

In a statement on X, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy confirmed Rep. Payne’s death and wrote, “Tammy and I are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of our friend, and a steadfast champion for the people of New Jersey, Congressman Donald Payne, Jr.”

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Payne, who was a firm advocate for Covid-19 vaccines, suffered a heart attack on April 6 after having complications with diabetes.

On April 17th, a press release from Payne’s office stated Payne was in “stable condition,” but a report from the Daily Mail refuted Payne’s office’s claims that Payne was in stable condition and reported that Payne was actually in a coma.

Gov. Phil Murphy announces death of NJ Congressman Donald Payne, Jr. following hospitalization https://t.co/dRHd8XIZII pic.twitter.com/Hg7W9PkbEr — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) April 24, 2024

Per The Hill:

Rep. Donald Payne Jr. (D-N.J.), who represented New Jersey in the House for more than a decade, has died at the age of 65. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) confirmed Payne’s death in a statement on Wednesday. “Tammy and I are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of our friend, and a steadfast champion for the people of New Jersey, Congressman Donald Payne, Jr.,” he wrote. Payne suffered what his office called a “cardiac episode” related to complications from diabetes more than two weeks ago and had been hospitalized since.

Tammy and I are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of our friend, and a steadfast champion for the people of New Jersey, Congressman Donald Payne, Jr. Our heartfelt prayers are with his family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/TaqMIzAWmo — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 24, 2024

Rep. Payne was first elected to Congress by a special election in 2012.

Payne served on the Homeland Security and Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.