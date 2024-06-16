New Hampshire Teacher Fired After Taking Student to Get an Abortion Behind Parents’ Backs

A New Hampshire teacher has been fired after taking a student to get an abortion behind her parents’ backs.

The teacher, who has not been publicly named, called in sick while claiming to have food poisoning. Instead, they were taking the student, who is also unnamed, to get the procedure, according to a redacted New Hampshire Department of Education investigative report.

According to the report, the teacher admitted that they had been “conversing with the student for 2.5 weeks regarding the medical appointment” and “found the facility for the student to have the medical procedure so that they knew it was a safe facility.”

Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut released the report after being criticized for statements he made regarding the alleged inappropriate behavior of public school employees.

The NH Journal reports, “Edelblut declined to comment on the report. The details are scant, and no one in authority would speak to NHJournal on the record about the incident. The names of the school, administrators, and teacher are all redacted, as is the identity of the student.”

Live Action noted, “While the report does not specify whether or not the student was a minor, New Hampshire law states that parents must be notified 48 hours before a minor gets an abortion. Lawmakers have tried recently to enshrine abortion as a constitutional right in the state, but those attempts have repeatedly failed.”

New Hampshire State Rep. Erica Layon issued a statement responding to the news, obtained by Live Action, which said, “I am horrified to hear that a teacher in our New Hampshire schools felt the right way to help a pregnant student who felt unsupported in her pregnancy was to research abortion facilities and call out sick to take a student to an abortion rather than to help her speak with her parents and find support from her family.”

“By taking the rightful place of that student’s parents, this teacher denied her family the opportunity to step up and support her. Undermining families should not be taken lightly, and assuming the worst of parents is a dangerous precedent,” Rep. Layon added.