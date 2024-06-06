Nasty Hillary Clinton Compares President Trump to Adolf Hitler in Sick D-Day Anniversary Social Media Post – Trump Campaign Responds to Hillary with Fire

Crooked Hillary Clinton came out of hiding on Thursday to take a nasty shot at President Trump on the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

As Gateway Pundit readers know, D-Day was one of the great turning points in World War II and the start of the liberation of Europe from the control of Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany’s control On June 6, 1944, roughly 156,000 American, British, and Canadian forces stormed five beaches along a 50-mile stretch of the ferociously defended coast of France’s Normandy region.

The invasion was the largest amphibious assault in military history. At least 4,400 soldiers and Marines perished during the operation.

Instead of using this occasion to honor some of the bravest war heroes ever to live, Hillary decided to use this occasion to dunk Trump by comparing him to Hitler, arguably the most evil man to ever exist.

“Eighty years ago today, thousands of brave Americans fought to protect democracy on the shores of Normandy,” Crooked Hillary wrote. “This November, all we have to do is vote.”

Hillary has barred users from commenting on her social media posts after getting constantly roasted on X.

The Trump campaign responded to the vile D-Day message with fire after being asked for comment from Fox News.

“Hillary Clinton is a stone-cold loser who presided over the horrific Benghazi debacle that led to the death of Americans,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said to Fox News. “Nobody takes Hillary seriously because it’s clear she is beclowning herself in order to stay relevant after President Trump crushed her in 2016.”

As Fox News notes, this is not the first time Hillary has compared Trump to Nazi Germany’s leader. Back in May, she referred to him as the “Grifter Hitler” while sharing a skewed Associated Press article. The article in question was regarding a video posted to Trump’s Truth Social account that mentioned a “unified Reich” among hypothetical headlines if he won in November.