June 6, 1944 – D-Day Invasion ‘A Date That Will Live in Infamy’

Today is the 71st anniversary of D-Day.



The Battle of Normandy, which lasted from June 1944 to August 1944, resulted in the Allied liberation of Western Europe from Nazi Germany’s control. Code-named Operation Overlord, the battle began on June 6, 1944, also known as D-Day, when some 156,000 American, British and Canadian forces landed on five beaches along a 50-mile stretch of the heavily fortified coast of France’s Normandy region. (History Channel)

Here is President Ronald Reagan’s Address commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Normandy invasion.

76 years ago today—REAL anti-fascism. Notice: (1) they’re shooting Nazis, not police officers. (2) they’re protecting the innocent, not robbing them. pic.twitter.com/fLMcY6eP98 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 6, 2020

This is why we stand for the National Anthem.

For those who died so we could remain free.

In 2017 President Trump honored the US military and the men and women who serve their country.