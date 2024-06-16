MUST SEE TV: How Did They Allow This? Joe Biden Will Be Forced to Stand for 90 Minutes with No Notes, Props, Pen, or Paper and No Interaction with Staff during Presidential Debate

America’s first puppet president, Joe Biden, is failing. He’s been failing. It’s getting worse.

Biden’s latest trip to Europe was a disaster. The fake news mainstream media tries desperately to hide this, but their efforts are futile.

The Washington Free Beacon put together this latest video collection of Joe Biden’s “Senior Moments of the Week.”

This could be a difficult month for Old Joe, with a presidential debate scheduled for June 27th.

CNN released the debate rules for the first presidential debate scheduled in two weeks.

The debate will last 90 minutes.

Joe Biden will not be allowed to have notes, props, or paper and pencil.

Joe Biden will not be allowed to interact with his staff. There will be only two commercial breaks.

Even with the assistance of the CNN moderator, this will be a very difficult task for Joe Biden. The man continues to decline. He can barely speak when he has notes! Imagine how he would be without notes.

Team Biden will have to make sure they to up his pharmaceuticals that day. There was no word on a mandatory drug test before the debate. This would only be fair and revealing. The American public deserves this. It will never happen.