MUST SEE TV: How Did They Allow This? Joe Biden Will Be Forced to Stand for 90 Minutes with No Notes, Props, Pen, or Paper and No Interaction with Staff during Presidential Debate

by
Joe Biden wanders off during a gathering of G7 leaders. The leaders pretend to ignore Joe’s obvious dementia, which makes them all look weak and unserious.

America’s first puppet president, Joe Biden, is failing. He’s been failing. It’s getting worse.

Biden’s latest trip to Europe was a disaster. The fake news mainstream media tries desperately to hide this, but their efforts are futile.

The Washington Free Beacon put together this latest video collection of Joe Biden’s “Senior Moments of the Week.”

This could be a difficult month for Old Joe, with a presidential debate scheduled for June 27th.

CNN released the debate rules for the first presidential debate scheduled in two weeks.

CNN Releases New Rules for Upcoming Trump-Biden Debate on June 27 in Atlanta

The debate will last 90 minutes.

Joe Biden will not be allowed to have notes, props, or paper and pencil.

Joe Biden will not be allowed to interact with his staff. There will be only two commercial breaks.

Screenshot: FOX News

Even with the assistance of the CNN moderator, this will be a very difficult task for Joe Biden. The man continues to decline. He can barely speak when he has notes! Imagine how he would be without notes.

Team Biden will have to make sure they to up his pharmaceuticals that day. There was no word on a mandatory drug test before the debate. This would only be fair and revealing. The American public deserves this. It will never happen.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.