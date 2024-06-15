CNN Releases New Rules for Upcoming Trump-Biden Debate on June 27 in Atlanta

CNN has released a new set of rules for the upcoming presidential debate scheduled for June 27 in Atlanta.

The debate will be the first face-to-face showdown of the 2024 campaign between current White House resident Joe Biden and legitimate President Donald Trump.

Last month, Joe Biden surprisingly accepted a CNN invitation to a debate on June 27 despite concerns about his mental acuity.

Meanwhile, Trump eagerly accepted invitations for debates on CNN and ABC News, the latter set for September 10.

“It is my great honor to accept the CNN Debate against Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST PRESIDENT in the History of the United States and a true Threat to Democracy, on June 27th. Likewise, I accept the ABC News Debate against Crooked Joe on September 10th. Thank you, DJT!” Trump said on Truth Social.

Now, the far-left media has released new sets of rules for the debate:

The 90-minute debate will include two commercial breaks, according to the network, and campaign staff may not interact with their candidate during that time. Both candidates agreed to appear at a uniform podium, and their podium positions will be determined by a coin flip. Microphones will be muted throughout the debate except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak. While no props or pre-written notes will be allowed on the stage, candidates will be given a pen, a pad of paper and a bottle of water. Some aspects of the debate – including the absence of a studio audience – will be a departure from previous debates. But, as in the past, the moderators “will use all tools at their disposal to enforce timing and ensure a civilized discussion,” according to the network.

Last month, President Trump in his appearance on the “Cats & Cosby Show,” revealed Biden had requested a chair for their upcoming debate.

Trump told the hosts of the Cats & Cosby Show, “I hear now we’re sitting at tables. I don’t want to sit at a table.”

“I said, ‘No, let’s stand.’ But they want to sit at a table,” added Trump.

Trump, later in the interview, said he accepted the format in order to call out Biden on the horrific Afghanistan withdrawal.

At the GOP´s annual Lincoln Reagan dinner event in St. Paul, Minnesota, in May, Trump didn’t mince words as he called Biden’s performance during the State of the Union address in March into question.

“I just wanna debate this guy, but you know – and I’m gonna demand a drug test too, by the way,” Trump said.

The White House has refused to confirm or deny whether or not Joe Biden plans to use drugs to enhance his debate performance.