Mother of American Hero Pat Tillman Slams ESPN for Giving Award Named in Honor of Her Son to Prince Harry

The Gateway Pundit reported that ESPN is planning to award Prince Harry the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the upcoming ESPYs award ceremony.

Tillman, who played for four seasons in the NFL, felt compelled to serve our nation and stepped away from his promising football career to enlist in the U.S. Army following the September 11th terrorist attacks.

Tillman was sadly killed in combat in 2004 during a friendly fire incident while on a combat mission in Afghanistan at only 27 years old.

On Friday, former NFL punter and current ESPN analyst Pat McAfee blasted the network saying that ESPN is attempting to “piss people off.”

There are plenty of people that award could’ve went to! Goes to show you money talks. Going to give it to a traitorous prince that has really done nothing. pic.twitter.com/9RyZmQ0B8w — Sabirah Lohn (@SabirahLohn) June 28, 2024

Pat Tillman’s mother, Mary Tillman, also weighed in on the questionable decision and said the sports network never even consulted her about giving the Duke of Sussex the award honoring her son.

Mary told The Daily Mail, “I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award.”

From the The Daily Mail: