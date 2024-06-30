Pat McAfee Slams ESPN for Awarding Prince Harry the Pat Tillman Award (VIDEO)

Former NFL punter and current ESPN analyst Pat McAfee blasted ESPN for planning to award Prince Harry the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the upcoming ESPYs award ceremony.

On Friday, McAfee shared that ESPN is attempting to “piss people off” by awarding Prince Harry an award named after the late Pat Tillman, who was a strong safety for the Arizona Cardinals that later enlisted in the U.S. Army following the September 11th attacks.

McAfee shared that the Pat Tillman award is “Going to Prince Harry, Who I don’t even think is a Prince anymore, right? He said don’t call me that? See, why does the ESPYs do this sh*t?”

Tillman was sadly killed in combat in 2004 by friendly fire during a combat mission in Afghanistan.

According to ESPN, the Patt Tillman Award is given to those who have significantly impacted the world.

WATCH:

There are plenty of people that award could’ve went to! Goes to show you money talks. Going to give it to a traitorous prince that has really done nothing. pic.twitter.com/9RyZmQ0B8w — Sabirah Lohn (@SabirahLohn) June 28, 2024

Per The New York Post:

Pat McAfee blasted ESPN’s plan to award Prince Harry the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the upcoming ESPYs. During the “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday, McAfee accused his own network of “trying to piss people off” for honoring the Duke of Sussex with an award named after the late NFL safety turned Army Ranger. The award is handed out to those who have made significant contributions in the world, which echoes Tillman’s legacy. “It’s going to Prince Harry,” McAfee said. “Who I don’t even think is a Prince anymore, right? He said don’t call me that? See, why does the ESPYs do this s–t?”