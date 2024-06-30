Pat McAfee Slams ESPN for Awarding Prince Harry the Pat Tillman Award (VIDEO)

Former NFL punter and current ESPN analyst Pat McAfee blasted ESPN for planning to award Prince Harry the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the upcoming ESPYs award ceremony.

On Friday, McAfee shared that ESPN is attempting to “piss people off” by awarding Prince Harry an award named after the late Pat Tillman, who was a strong safety for the Arizona Cardinals that later enlisted in the U.S. Army following the September 11th attacks.

McAfee shared that the Pat Tillman award is “Going to Prince Harry, Who I don’t even think is a Prince anymore, right? He said don’t call me that? See, why does the ESPYs do this sh*t?”

Tillman was sadly killed in combat in 2004 by friendly fire during a combat mission in Afghanistan.

According to ESPN, the Patt Tillman Award is given to those who have significantly impacted the world.

The New York Post:

