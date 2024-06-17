Morgan Freeman Slams Black History Month: ‘I Detest It… My History is American History’

Legendary actor Morgan Freeman is not a fan of Black History Month.

In an interview with Variety, the Oscar-winning actor said that his history is tied to the story of America rather than the idea of being black.

“I detest it. The mere idea of it. You are going to give me the shortest month in a year? And you are going to celebrate ‘my’ history?! This whole idea makes my teeth itch. It’s not right.”

“My history is American history,” he continued. “It’s the one thing in this world I am interested in, beyond making money, having a good time and getting enough sleep.”

Freeman made the comments ahead of the release of the series The Gray House, on which Freeman worked as an executive producer alongside fellow star Kevin Costner.

The show explores the secret work carried out by three female Union spies during the American Civil War.

It is not the first time that Freeman has spoken out against the racialization of American life.

Back in 2005, he made national headlines when he argued that the only when to get rid of racism is to “stop talking about it.”

“I am going to stop calling you a White man, and I’m going to ask you to stop calling me a Black man,” Freeman said at the time.