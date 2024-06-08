More Than 1,300 Illegals Flood Into San Diego in One Day After Biden’s Executive Order on Asylum Seekers – Border Patrol Releases Them to the Streets (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s America.

More than 1,300 illegal aliens flooded over the US border into San Diego, California in ONE DAY following Biden’s executive order on asylum seekers.

Joe Biden on Tuesday held a fake border security press conference on his new asylum ‘restrictions’ from the East Room.

More than 15 million illegal aliens – mainly military-age males – have invaded the US on Biden’s watch.

Joe Biden took 94 executive actions in his first 100 days in office to destroy the border.

Now he’s acting like the savior with his new ‘asylum restrictions’ – only asylum is STILL AVAILABLE to thousands of illegal aliens every single day released into the US.

According to The New York Post, Biden’s new border ‘crackdown’ will still allow at least 1.8 million illegals to enter the US every year.

Via Fox News reporter Bill Melugin: “Per CBP source, just under 1,300 illegal immigrants were apprehended by Border Patrol here in San Diego sector alone yesterday. We shot this video late yesterday afternoon, when one single BP agent was trying to corral a group of 140.”

Bill Melugin said the illegals are from Egypt, China, Colombia and Turkey.

WATCH:

NEW: Per CBP source, just under 1,300 illegal immigrants were apprehended by Border Patrol here in San Diego sector alone yesterday. We shot this video late yesterday afternoon, when one single BP agent was trying to corral a group of 140.

Exec order not reducing crossings here. pic.twitter.com/DT4WxGvnpU — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 7, 2024

“Absolutely nothing has changed down here as a result of this executive order,” Fox News reporter Bill Melugin said.

WATCH:

BORDER IN CRISIS: “Absolutely nothing has changed down here as a result of this executive order” pic.twitter.com/uwjtdwnENm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 7, 2024

Border Patrol mass released hundreds of illegals to the street in San Diego on Friday.

WATCH: