Minnesota Mayor Thanks Joe Biden For Canceling His Student Loans and it Backfires Big Time

A Minnesota mayor earning $130,000+ per year at his post thanked Joe Biden for canceling his student loan debt.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter publicly celebrated hardworking Americans being forced to pay off his student loans even though he earns way more money than the average American worker.

“The Supreme Court tried to block me from relieving student debt. But they didn’t stop me. I’ve relieved student debt for over 5 million Americans. I’m going to keep going,” Biden said in a post on X last week.

Biden has used a series of workarounds to circumvent the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down his student loan bailout program.

Last year the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 against Joe Biden’s student loan relief program so the Department of Education rolled out a workaround forbearance program to cancel $39 billion in student loans by counting non-payments as payments for a period of time.

In January Biden unilaterally canceled another $5 billion in student loan debt for 74,000 borrowers in his latest vote-buying gimmick.

Joe Biden also announced he would cancel student loans for borrowers who took out less than $12,000 and have been in repayment for 10 years.

Melvin Carter posted a photo of his Mohela account with a zero balance.

“Thank you, Mr. President!” Melvin Carter wrote.

Melvin Carter’s decision to brag about his student loan cancelation backfired.

You make $170,000 a year Now your employees are paying off your debts pic.twitter.com/6IH1hLxzrF — VK (@vjeannek) June 1, 2024

You make $170,000/year asshole. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 1, 2024

Wait, we just paid off the college loan for the Mayor of St. Paul? And you told us?!? — Chuck DeVore (@ChuckDeVore) June 2, 2024

So much for the rich paying their fair share. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) June 2, 2024