Mike Cernovich: Ben Carson As Trump’s VP Offers “Assassination Insurance”

Producer and author Mike Cernovich has offered his take on who Trump should tag as his Vice President.

Regarding who Trump should pick as his Vice President, Cernovich wrote, “Ben Carson is also a great selection as JD Vance is needed in the Senate. DeWine (Covidian) will appoint his replacement. GOP might not even keep the Senate. Not good to lose strong players.”

“Carson is loyal to Trump, would provide much-needed assassination insurance, and doesn’t remove a strong player from the board,” added Cernovich.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Dr. Carson was one of seven people vetted by the Trump campaign as a potential Vice President pick for Trump.

This isn’t the first time Cernovich has warned the importance of Trump’s VP pick.

In June, Cernovich wrote, “The only “safe” VP for Trump is the one who keeps him assassination proof. Regime wants to kill him. Tim Scott as VP. Wray and Garland would be salivating. I hope people understand this moment.”

The only “safe” VP for Trump is the one who keeps him assassination proof. Regime wants to kill him. Tim Scott as VP. Wray and Garland would be salivating. I hope people understand this moment. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 3, 2024

Last week, Carson joined CNN to discuss election integrity going into the 2024 election.

