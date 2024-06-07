CNN Anchor Asks Potential Vice President Dr. Ben Carson if He Will Accept 2024 Election Results and His Response is Perfect (VIDEO)

Dr. Ben Carson joined CNN recently and discussed Trump’s rally in the Bronx, the economic disaster under Biden, and whether he will accept the 2024 election results.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Carson was one of seven people vetted by the Trump campaign as a potential Vice President pick for Trump.

Midway through his interview, CNN anchor Laura Coates asked Dr. Carson, ” Will you accept the results of the 2024 election regardless of who wins?”

Carson responded “I will accept the results if it’s done in a fair and transparent way.”

Coates followed up by asking, “Do you have reason to doubt it would be done in a fair and transparent way?”

“Well, let me put it this way: in the 2020 election, there were a lot of irregularities. I think everybody on both sides should be aware of that and should be working to satisfy that.

Coates responded that there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election.

Carson rebutted, “The fact there are so many people who are skeptical should raise questions for us, the fact that a country like France outlawed general mail-in balloting in 1975 because they said there were too many opportunities for mischief.”

The former HUD Secretary under the Trump administration concluded, “I think having an election season rather than an election day is a mistake.”

This isn’t the first time Carson has called for election integrity.

In April of 2021, Carson, in an interview with Fox News’ Neil Cavuto, shared that the 2020 election needs a thorough investigation.

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, in an interview with News 12 New York, Trump mentioned Carson as a potential VP pick and shared, “You could take people like Ben Carson, Marco Rubio, or J.D. Vance. I mean, there’s so many. Elise is doing a fantastic job.”

Ben Carson, who became a household name after being the first neurosurgeon to separate conjoined twins, ran for President in 2016 but later suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump.

In the first nine months of 2015, Carson outraised all the Republican presidential nominees in small-dollar donors.

Carson also hails from Michigan, a swing state much needed for Trump in 2024.