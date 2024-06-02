Melinda Gates is Now Largest “Catholic” Donor to Pro-Abortion Causes

While Melinda Gates has discussed her Catholic upbringing, she seems to embrace the same cafeteria Catholic approach used by Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi to justify a myriad of horrid behaviors, including embracing, championing, and funding abortion.

On May 28, 2024, she announced plans to give tens of millions of dollars globally to support abortion through the foundation she founded in 2015, Pivotal Ventures.

Carol Tobias, president of the National Right to Life Committee, told The National Catholic Register, “Melinda French Gates could do much to help women and their preborn children on the national — and even international level — yet she has decided instead to pour money into the abortion industry that already makes billions of dollars by taking the lives of innocent preborn children.”

“Tragically, this kind of ‘help’ destroys lives and damages women.”

And Gates has promised lots of money to destroy lives, approximately $200 million.

Pivotal Ventures said the new grants are “aimed at supercharging the work of organizations that are fighting in the U.S. to advance women’s power and protect their rights, including reproductive freedom.”

The National Catholic Register reports that some of the abortion-supporting recipients of Gates’ largesse include: