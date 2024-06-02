Melinda Gates is Now Largest “Catholic” Donor to Pro-Abortion Causes

While Melinda Gates has discussed her Catholic upbringing, she seems to embrace the same cafeteria Catholic approach used by Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi to justify a myriad of horrid behaviors, including embracing, championing, and funding abortion.
On May 28, 2024, she announced plans to give tens of millions of dollars globally to support abortion through the foundation she founded in 2015, Pivotal Ventures.
Carol Tobias, president of the National Right to Life Committee, told The National Catholic Register, “Melinda French Gates could do much to help women and their preborn children on the national — and even international level — yet she has decided instead to pour money into the abortion industry that already makes billions of dollars by taking the lives of innocent preborn children.”
“Tragically, this kind of ‘help’ destroys lives and damages women.”
And Gates has promised lots of money to destroy lives, approximately $200 million.
Pivotal Ventures said the new grants are “aimed at supercharging the work of organizations that are fighting in the U.S. to advance women’s power and protect their rights, including reproductive freedom.”
The National Catholic Register reports that some of the abortion-supporting recipients of Gates’ largesse include:
- Center for Reproductive Rights, a legal advocacy organization headquartered in New York City founded in 1992, advocates for abortion-friendly laws in Latin America, Europe, Asia and the United States. The organization reported for its fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, gross receipts of about $66.8 million, according to its Internal Revenue Service Form 990.
- The Collaborative for Gender + Reproductive Equity, founded in 2018 in New York City by the David & Lucile Packard Foundation, provides money to other organizations. The collaborative was founded “to bring new money and new donors into work around gender and reproductive equity” and to stop contraception and abortion from being kept separate “from other gender-equity issues, whether that is childcare, paid leave, pay equity, or LGBTQ rights,” according to a March 2023 interview.
- National Women’s Law Center is a legal advocacy organization headquartered in Washington, D.C., whose website includes a landing page with the headline “Abortion Always.” The law center reported for its fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, gross receipts of about $25 million.
- Collective Future Fund is a feminist organization founded in 2020 that gives money to other organizations. Its grant recipients include the National Network of Abortion Funds, which pays for abortions. The Collective Future Fund drew support in July 2020 from Mackenzie Scott, the billionaire ex-wife of billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
- Ms. Foundation for Women, an organization founded in 1972 by Gloria Steinem and several other women, advocates for abortion, among other things, through grants and other types of support. The foundation reported for its fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, gross receipts of about $26 million.