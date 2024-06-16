Hundreds Turn Out for MAGA Michigan Boat Parade Saturday on the Detroit River President Trump Visits Motor City

by
LGBT activists cheered the removal of what were termed "homophobic" traffic signs this week in Los Angeles.
LGBT activists cheered the removal of what were termed “homophobic” traffic signs this week in Los Angeles. (KCAL-TV / YouTube screen shot)
A Michigan MAGA Boat Parade was held on Saturday in Detroit as President Trump spoke across town.

When it comes to showing up to President Trump in person, Michigan is a state that never disappoints. Thousands of conservatives turned out today at Huntington Place (former TCF Center) to hear President Trump speak.

About 50% of the Trump supporters are high school and college-age young adults.

Although Turning Point Action’s People’s Convention had an impressive line-up of some of the top conservatives in America, President Trump was by far the biggest ticket to the event held at the same palace where the 2020 election was reportedly stolen in 2020.

Although a recent poll shows that voter fraud in the upcoming 2024 election is the number two concern of Americans, very little was discussed about voter fraud at the conference, and somehow Turning Point Action forgot to include The Gateway Pundit. Jim has led the way in uncovering and reporting on the most important voter fraud stories from the 2020 election, including every major voter fraud story in Michigan to date.

Meanwhile, while President Trump was speaking today at Huntington Place a MAGA Michigan Boat Parade was organized on the Detroit River to Downtown Detroit.

Hundreds of boats reportedly took part in the parade to show their support for President Trump as he celebrates another birthday this weekend.

Our friends Meshawn and Matt Maddock were there today.

Here is video from the boat parade today.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Patty McMurray

You can email Patty McMurray here, and read more of Patty McMurray's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.