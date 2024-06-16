Hundreds Turn Out for MAGA Michigan Boat Parade Saturday on the Detroit River President Trump Visits Motor City

When it comes to showing up to President Trump in person, Michigan is a state that never disappoints. Thousands of conservatives turned out today at Huntington Place (former TCF Center) to hear President Trump speak.

About 50% of the Trump supporters are high school and college-age young adults.

Although Turning Point Action’s People’s Convention had an impressive line-up of some of the top conservatives in America, President Trump was by far the biggest ticket to the event held at the same palace where the 2020 election was reportedly stolen in 2020.

Although a recent poll shows that voter fraud in the upcoming 2024 election is the number two concern of Americans, very little was discussed about voter fraud at the conference, and somehow Turning Point Action forgot to include The Gateway Pundit. Jim has led the way in uncovering and reporting on the most important voter fraud stories from the 2020 election, including every major voter fraud story in Michigan to date.

Meanwhile, while President Trump was speaking today at Huntington Place a MAGA Michigan Boat Parade was organized on the Detroit River to Downtown Detroit.

Hundreds of boats reportedly took part in the parade to show their support for President Trump as he celebrates another birthday this weekend.

Hundreds of boats participate in a #MAGA boat parade in #Michigan as supporters celebrate #Trump’s birthday and welcome him to the State. More on @NEWSMAX pic.twitter.com/fx23E2UET7 — Leonardo Feldman (@LeoFeldmanNEWS) June 15, 2024

More views from the Trump boat parade to Detroit on Saturday pic.twitter.com/occCeRhvM2 — Anna Liz Nichols (@annaliznichols) June 15, 2024

Michigan MAGA Boat Parade’ Takes Detroit River Towards Downtown Detroit! A flotilla of boats with pro-Trump and American flags made its way along the Detroit River towards Downtown Detroit this afternoon! Everyone loves Trump! pic.twitter.com/CMD11NLXl6 — .*Funkytown™*. (@01Funkytown) June 15, 2024

Michigan MAGA Boat Parade

Lake Erie and Downriver to Detroit's Hart Plaza from the other way ☺️

Lake St. Clair to Detroit's Hart Plaza is planned for this Saturday.

Start time is 1:01 p.m to around 4:01 p.m. #Michigan #detroit pic.twitter.com/QtjAM8kiP7 — GreatLakesLady (@GreatlakesladyM) June 15, 2024

Unreal sight this afternoon – the Michigan MAGA Boat Parade making their way into downtown Detroit along the river #MAGA #Trump #Trump2020 #Trumptilla pic.twitter.com/52HPnSF3Jq — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) June 13, 2020

Our friends Meshawn and Matt Maddock were there today.

No better way to spend a Michigan Day! MAGA boat parade in DETROIT pic.twitter.com/MBssePzwlb — meshawn maddock (@MeshawnMaddock) June 15, 2024

Here is video from the boat parade today.