Masked Anti-Israel Protester Who Took Over NY Subway Car and Demanded Jews Identify Themselves and Warned ‘This is Your Chance to Get Out’ Turns Himself In After Manhunt

The Gateway Pundit reported that after leaving a protest outside an exhibit honoring Oct. 7 victims, a group of masked anti-Israel protestors took over a New York City subway car and demanded Jews identify themselves.

The Nova Exhibition is a powerful and moving tribute to the lives lost at the hands of Hamas terrorists as they stormed the peaceful musical festival to murder, rape, and kidnap the young people attending the event.

As the Hamas supporters entered a NYC subway car, one of the masked protestors told any “Zionists” on the train to raise their hands before warning them, “This is your chance to get out.”

According to The New York Post, after a manhunt that included police sharing a wanted poster with his face on it, Anas Saleh turned himself in early Wednesday.

According to sources, Saleh was charged with coercion.

The incident unfolded after protestors entered the train, and the suspect demanded, “Repeat after me…Raise your hand if you’re a Zionist.”

His comrades mindlessly repeated his chant.

He then added, “This is your chance to get out.”

It did not appear that anyone raised their hand, and he continued, “Okay, no Zionists, we’re good.”

Watch:

The mindless mob on a NYC subway car: “Raise your hands if you’re a Zionist. This is your chance to get out.” That’s an explicit threat @NYPDnews @NYCMayor pic.twitter.com/zmDpsx2hYN — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) June 11, 2024

