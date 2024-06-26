Masked Anti-Israel Protester Who Took Over NY Subway Car and Demanded Jews Identify Themselves and Warned ‘This is Your Chance to Get Out’ Turns Himself In After Manhunt

by
Anas Saleh was arrested after the NYPD released his photo following disturbing behavior following an anti-Israel protest./Image: NYPD.

The Gateway Pundit reported that after leaving a protest outside an exhibit honoring Oct. 7 victims, a group of masked anti-Israel protestors took over a New York City subway car and demanded Jews identify themselves.

The Nova Exhibition is a powerful and moving tribute to the lives lost at the hands of Hamas terrorists as they stormed the peaceful musical festival to murder, rape, and kidnap the young people attending the event.

As the Hamas supporters entered a NYC subway car, one of the masked protestors told any “Zionists” on the train to raise their hands before warning them, “This is your chance to get out.”

According to The New York Post, after a manhunt that included police sharing a wanted poster with his face on it, Anas Saleh turned himself in early Wednesday.

Wanted poster of Anas Saleh released by the NYPD

According to sources, Saleh was charged with coercion.

Hamas supporters demand Jews identify themselves on NY subway car. Image/@AvivaKlompas/X

The incident unfolded after protestors entered the train, and the suspect demanded, “Repeat after me…Raise your hand if you’re a Zionist.”

His comrades mindlessly repeated his chant.

He then added, “This is your chance to get out.”

It did not appear that anyone raised their hand, and he continued, “Okay, no Zionists, we’re good.”

Watch:

From The Post:

Harassment and coercion are crimes. We are thankful that the NYPD is acting to hold this perpetrator accountable for his actions,” Liora Rez, executive director of StopAntisemitism, said in a statement after Saleh was identified.

“It will now be the responsibility of the district attorney to ensure that this antisemite is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, which all New Yorkers expect will be with the vocal and visible support of Mayor Eric Adams and all duly sworn officials of the City of New York.

“The public antisemitism we are seeing on the subways and streets of New York City does not only affect Jews. antisemitism degrades the lives of all Americans here in New York and is antithetical to our values as a nation,” she added.”

Photo of author
Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.