Maldives Sides With Terrorists: Bans Israelis From Entering Country Over War in Gaza

The Maldives government has decided to stand with murdering Hamas terrorists and announced the country will ban Israelis from the country.

AP reports:

The Maldives government will ban Israelis from the Indian Ocean archipelago, known for luxury resorts, as public anger in the predominantly Muslim nation rises over the war in Gaza. The president’s office said Sunday that the Cabinet decided to change laws to prevent Israeli passport holders from entering the country and to establish a subcommittee to oversee the process. It said President Mohamed Muizu will appoint a special envoy to assess the Palestinian needs and to launch a fundraising campaign.

“President Dr Mohamed Muizzu, following a recommendation from the Cabinet, has resolved to impose a ban on Israeli passports. The Minister of Homeland Security and Technology, Ali Ihsaan, announced the decision at a news conference held at the President’s Office this afternoon,” a statement by the Maldives President’s office read.

Many Jewish friends in the US enjoy vacations in the Maldives. I will contact tour operators and Jewish social media pages to let them know that the Maldives has just banned Israelis, and to cancel plans to visit. @presidencymv @MMuizzu https://t.co/DOCEST9uz6 — Avi Kaner ابراهيم אבי (@AviKaner) June 2, 2024

If the Maldives aren’t safe for Israelis then they aren’t safe for any of us. The Congress of Christian Leaders is issuing a global travel warning: no Christian should feel safe in a country where Islamic extremists determine national policy. https://t.co/p5gfwRjSMY — Rev. Johnnie Moore ن (@JohnnieM) June 2, 2024