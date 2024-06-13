LIVE STREAM VIDEO: House Committee on the Judiciary on the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office

The House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET to examine Alvin Bragg’s political prosecution of President Trump.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET to examine Alvin Bragg’s political prosecution of President Trump. With his unprecedented politicized indictment of President Trump, Manhattan District Attorney Bragg has opened the door for politically motivated prosecutions of federal officials by state and local prosecutors. Other ambitious state prosecutors have already followed Bragg’s lead and pursued politically motivated indictments of President Trump. On April 4, 2023, after campaigning on his experience in investigating President Trump and in response to intense pressure from left-wing activists, Bragg charged President Trump with 34 felony counts for falsifying business records. Falsifying business records is ordinarily a misdemeanor subject to a two-year statute of limitations, which would have expired long ago. While Bragg is systematically downgrading most felonies in Manhattan to misdemeanors, he used a novel and untested legal theory—previously declined by federal prosecutors—to upgrade the charges against President Trump to felonies. Bragg’s case against President Trump has beset by due process and procedural irregularities. WITNESSES : The Honorable Andrew Bailey, Attorney General, State of Missouri – testimony

Trey Trainor, Commissioner, Federal Election Commission (FEC) – testimony

Elizabeth Price Foley, Of Counsel, BakerHostetler – testimony

Norman Eisen, Former U.S. Ambassador to the Czech Republic – testimony