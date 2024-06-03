A Leftist ‘Climate Scientist’ and COVID Pandemic Hardliner, Former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum Elected First Woman President of Mexico

Running contrary to the worldwide trend towards conservatism in 2024, Mexico has elected a ‘dedicated leftist’ to continue the dubious legacy of current President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

While the fact that Claudia Sheinbaum will be Mexico’s first woman leader in the nation’s more than 200 years of independence does provide with some novelty factor, the truth is that she will mainly mean ‘same old, same old.’

The 61-year-old ‘climate scientist’ and former Mexico City mayor ran a campaign that capitalized on her predecessor’s popularity.

Associated Press reported:

“While she hewed close to López Obrador politically and shares many of his ideas about the government’s role in addressing inequality, she is viewed as less combative and more data driven. Sheinbaum’s background is in science. She has a Ph.D. in energy engineering. Her brother is a physicist. In a 2023 interview with The Associated Press, Sheinbaum said, ‘I believe in science’.”

The new president presents a whole array of red-flags to the conservative observer, for not only is she into the ‘climate change’ cult, but also MSM says she ‘proved herself’ in her (misguided) actions as mayor during the COVID-19 pandemic psyop.

Mexico’s unrelenting high levels of violence will be one her most immediate challenge, but it’s unlikely that she will have any more success than her mentor.

“’Let it be clear, it doesn’t mean an iron fist, wars or authoritarianism’, Sheinbaum said of her approach to tackling criminal gangs, during her final campaign event. ‘We will promote a strategy of addressing the causes and continue moving toward zero impunity’.”

She is the typical leftist: blames ‘neoliberal economic policies’ (which in Latin America means Capitalism) for poverty; promises a ‘strong welfare state’ and means to ‘guarantee the minimum rights to all residents.’

All the bad old recipe of Latin American disaster.

“In contrast to López Obrador, who seemed to relish his highly public battles with other branches of the government and also the news media, Sheinbaum is expected by many observers to be less combative or at least more selective in picking her fights.”

Sheinbaum will also be the first Jewish person to lead the mostly Catholic country.

CBS News reported:

“‘I will become the first woman president of Mexico’, Sheinbaum said with a smile, speaking at a downtown hotel shortly after electoral authorities announced a statistical sample showed she held an irreversible lead. ‘I don’t make it alone. We’ve all made it, with our heroines who gave us our homeland, with our mothers, our daughters and our granddaughters’.”

She appears to treat the citizens as stupid by saying that Mexico demonstrated that ‘it is a democratic country with peaceful elections.’

That’s an absurd comment since at least 38 candidates were killed in Mexico’s election cycle in the past year, making it THE MOST VIOLENT ELECTION SEASON IN MODERN MEXICAN HISTORY.

So, it is hardly surprising that the turnout was lower than in past elections.

“Sheinbaum, described by Agence France-Presse as a ‘dedicated leftist known for keeping a cool head in times of crisis’.”

She is going to need it.

