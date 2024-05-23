VIDEO: Stage Collapses at Political Rally in Mexico – Presidential Candidate Narrowly Escapes – at Least 4 Dead

During a campaign rally today in San Pedro Garza, Mexico, near Monterrey, a stage collapsed during a local mayoral campaign event. The roof, equipped with light fixtures, speakers and scaffolding, crashed down while several candidates were up cheering on presidential candidate Jorge Alavarez Maynez. Maynez was also on the stage but managed to escape. Four people, however, are reportedly dead and another 15 injured.

The event included concert to celebrate the closing of Lorenia Canavati’s campaign for mayor of San Pedro Garza, a city of about 132,000 people. The election is to be held June 2nd. Both Canavati and Maynez are members of the Citizen’s Movement party. Maynez is considered a long shot.

Maynez posted a statement on X:

After the accident in San Pedro Garza, where a gust of wind collapsed the stage where we were, I moved to the San José hospital. I am fine and in communication with state authorities to follow up on what happened. The only important thing right now is to care for the victims of the accident.

BREAKING: At least 4 dead and several injured after stage collapsed at a political rally in Mexico. Mexican presidential candidate escaped the collapse pic.twitter.com/JGH2f7G1H2 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 23, 2024

“San Pedro Garza García”:

Porque se desplomó el escenario donde se llevaba a cabo el evento de campaña de Lorenia Canavati, candidata a la alcaldía de San Pedro Garza García, Nuevo León, donde se encontraba Jorge Álvarez Máynez. pic.twitter.com/czzAP0ZmdV — ¿Por qué es Tendencia? (@porktendencia) May 23, 2024