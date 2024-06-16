At Least Six People Injured in Shooting During Juneteenth Festival in Texas

At least six people are injured after a shooting during a Juneteenth festival at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock, Texas.

The victims, which reportedly include at least two children, were transported to the hospital with “potentially serious” injuries.

ABC News reports, “Four adults and two children were transported to local trauma facilities, the Austin-Travis County EMS said.”

According to a post from RawsAlerts, the “gunman opened fired with reports of some type of automatic weapon and opened fired in a crowed of people at a Juneteenth festival Reports say that at least eight people have been shot with three reported fatalities this number is subject to change as this remains unconfirmed at this time but the Shooter has been detained by Law enforcement.”

“We are investigating a shooting incident with multiple victims that occurred at Old Settlers Park tonight,” Rick White, with the Round Rock Police Department, told CNN. “We don’t have a suspect in custody but we’re searching for suspects.”

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.